Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shorelines or around the jetties and are good on soft plastics or live shrimp. Redfish are best around the jetties, the ship channel, and in shallow marsh areas using soft plastics or mud minnows. Flounder are good around rocks on a minnow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 76 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout can be found by following the birds, working structures, and wading the flats. The best place to wade is along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are fair on minnow around the rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 77 degrees. Speckled trout can be found around reefs using topwater lures or shrimp. Redfish will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 77 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found over a hard, sandy bottom with scattered shell and are best on shrimp or topwater lures. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around the rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 77-78 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab around structures. Sheepshead are good around the dike on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structures. Redfish will be found along the flats or shorelines and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around edges of structures. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Speckled trout are found in channels around grass flats. Black drum have been fair on blue crab around structures or vegetation. Redfish are good on soft plastics or topwater lures around the reefs and shorelines.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish will be where the bottom is mud and shell mix and caught using shrimp or topwater lures. Black drum are good on shrimp in the channels. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 77-78 degrees. Brown shrimp and croaker have been moving into the ship channel around San Luis pass. Speckled trout and redfish will be close. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair near the rocks on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish have certainly been higher in number than the speckled trout and are good on live baits or topwater lures around the shoreline. There has been some activity around Bokeelia flats early in the morning. Flounder have been fair on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and will be found around grass beds using blue crab or shrimp.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout will be around structure edges and are good using shrimp. Redfish will be in less than 3 feet of water and are best on soft plastics or shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna Flats continues to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp near the jetty and over vegetation.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 3 feet. The darker color lures will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 82 degrees. The speckled trout are still hard to find, but picking up on kwiggler ball tail in red and chartreuse. Redfish are scattered with the higher than normal tides, fish areas that generally are not accessible. Fish the back bays throwing Mansfield margaritas or willow tail for redfish and flounder. Red snapper is also good.
South Padre
GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout will be found along the shoreline and are good on topwater lures early in the morning or soft plastics. Redfish have picked up fishing in the shallows in flats. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Speckled Trout can be found in the grass flats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 3 feet of water and are best on live baits or topwater lures in the morning. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab and shrimp around structures.
