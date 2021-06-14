Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout and Redfish will be along the shorelines or around the jetties and are good on live baits or topwaters. Speckled trout are also in 9-10 feet of water. Redfish also have been holding over shell and chasing schools of mullet and shad. Flounder are good around rocks on minnow.
Bolivar
GOOD. 77 Degrees. Speckled trout have been good near the bridge as well as along the surf in less than 3 feet of water and have been biting on topwaters or live shrimp. Redfish have been in the pass and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are good around vegetation or structure on crab or shrimp. Flounder are fair around the rocks on shrimp.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 77 degrees. Speckled trout are over shell reefs and are good on live shrimp. Fishing the birds, working structure and wading the flats are the best methods for redfish and speckled trout. The best place to wade is along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Black drum is fair around structures using crab or shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 80 degrees. Speckled trout have been along the reefs and are best on top waters or shrimp. Redfish will be found in the surf and around the jetties or over shell and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 80 degrees. The Brown shrimp and croaker continue to move into the ship channel around San Luis pass, and the speckled trout and redfish will be close by. Redfish and Speckled trout will also be found in the shallow water along the shoreline and are best on shrimp or topwaters. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around the rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 79 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Wadefish the shoreline for speckled trout using artificial bait or fish the open bay over the shell reefs or wells. Black drum are good on cut shad in the channels or around vegetation. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks.
Freeport
GOOD. 81 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structure . Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the granite rock reefs. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and are good on live shrimp. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 80 degrees. Speckled Trout are still in the channels around the grass flats. Redfish are good on soft plastics or topwaters in the morning around the reefs and shorelines or over areas that have mud and shell bottom. Black drum have been good on blue crab or dead shrimp around structure or vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 81 degrees. Speckled Trout and Redfish will be where the bottom is mud and shell mix and can be caught on live shrimp or topwaters. Black drum are good on dead shrimp in the channels or around structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 81 degrees. Redfish are being caught in the marsh in muddy water. Speckled trout are good wade fishing on croaker. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow.
Rockport
GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are heating up in numbers and are good on mullet, shrimp or croaker around the shoreline or among the flats. Flounder have been fair on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are good on dead shrimp and will be found around grass beds.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 82 degrees. Speckled trout and Redfish will be in the shallows early in the morning and will move to structure edges later in the day and are good on shrimp or topwaters. Redfish can also be found in less than 2 feet of water in the morning. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp near the jetty and over vegetation.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 88 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish will be in less than 5 feet of water. The flats have been holding good redfish on the East side- focus your efforts on the clear water most of the time. The best bite early in the morning has been on small topwaters, while bright and natural-looking soft plastics are working better once the day heats up. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 84.5 degrees. Redfish are shallow early and move out deeper on the flats as the winds pick up. Use Kwiggler willow tail early in the shallows, and kwiggler ball tail in the deeper water or shrimp under popping cork. More speckled trout are starting to show up but are scattered, throw kwiggler ball tail in red or chartreuse. Remember to only keep what you need and release the rest.
South Padre
GOOD. 80 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish have been in water less than 5 feet deep over sand bars and are good on kwigglers. The topwater bite is very good in the morning. Black drum will be in the deeper water channels or around vegetation or structure and are best on dead shrimp.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Speckled Trout can be found in the grassflats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 5 feet of water over sand bars with grass bottom and are best on live baits or topwaters in the morning. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Black drum are fair on dead shrimp around vegetation and structure.
