Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 71 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Fishing the bayous mouths along the shoreline is where the speckled trout and flounder will be and are best on mullet or shrimp. Redfish are in the jetties, the open lake, and in the shallow ponds bordering the bayous.
Bolivar
GOOD. 78 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through the pass or near the rocks on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 70-71 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the bayou on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good around rocks on a minnow. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round spot due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the reefs. The Bull Red Run continues to be good for bull reds on cut mullet. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are good along the rocks and piers on shrimp. Flounder is good on Trout Assassins or mullet.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the ship channel on mullet.
Texas City
GOOD. 71 degrees. Bull reds are good around the dike on cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are slow around the rocks on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the back lakes and marshes on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are best around the shell reefs on shrimp. The surf around the Peninsula is a hot spot. Black drum are fair on crab around vegetation or deep structure. This side of Matagorda is a hotspot from now until the end of the year, especially if you are aiming for over ten-pound fish.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on soft plastics around the grass and sand bottoms early in the morning. Switch to soft plastics as the sun comes up. The north shoreline is good for redfish on live shrimp.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good near potholes and around vegetation on shrimp. Black drum are fair on crab around structure or vegetation. Flounder is good on mullet around the jetties.
Rockport
GOOD. 77 degrees. Fish the surf or flooded grass flats for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp or mullet. Bull reds are also good around the jetties.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. The bay and shorelines are good for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp. The Bull redfish are good around the jetties. Black drum are fair on crab around vegetation. Flounder are excellent on cut mullet around the jetties.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 75 degrees. Unchanged. The north side of the bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. The back lakes still have lots of redfish and are best on shrimp on popping corks. Flounder are excellent around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics or minnow. Black drum is good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp under popping cork in the deep water. The ICW is a great location. Watch for activity under the birds. South shore and the deep rocks are a great area for speckled trout. Black drum are good on topwaters or blue crab around vegetation.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 77 degrees. Water temperatures are back in the 80s, and the trout are good around potholes using kwiggler ball tail and topwater with redfish here and there. Redfish are up shallow in the back bays with good numbers using kwiggler paddle tails and willow tail as well as topwater. If you can find shrimp, that is also good for both redfish and speckled trout under a popping cork. Red snapper is good when the seas allow.
South Padre
GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Fishing the bays are good for redfish, speckled trout, and flounder on shrimp, artificials, or cut mullet. Speckled trout will be in 6-10 feet of water. The speckled trout will be chasing the mullet. Black drum are good on crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shoreline or in the grass flats and are best on shrimp under a cork. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder is in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around grass.
