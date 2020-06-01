Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Water clarity: Stained
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Fishing the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for redfish and speckled trout. Wade along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are good on minnow and higher in number around the rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been awesome for waders. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been awesome for waders. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structure. Redfish are found along the flats or shoreline. Live Shrimp, live croaker, or piggy perch are all great natural baits for the redfish. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the San Luis Pass. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 81 degrees. Mid bay reefs are the ticket right now on this side of the bay- Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structure. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 81 degrees. Great month to be fishing! Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards the structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Trout and redfish have been excellent and abundant on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair near the rocks on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Mostly clear. The key to finding fish is casting in very shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red. Trout are good on live baits and are around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and found around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are fair on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and found in schools. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Blackdrum are fair on shrimp or crab or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 82 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet on a jighead in the less than 4 feet. Speckled trout are good and can found around Tide Gauge bar on darker colored paddle tails. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna flats continue to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp over grass.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 82 degrees. Unchanged. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 83 degrees. Both trout and redfish can be caught in good numbers south of east cut to the saucer and north of the east cut to the 2 nd oil gut. Start early in the shallows with topwater kwiggler willow and paddle tail. As the day goes on, work into deeper flats 3 to 5 ft. Kwiggler ball tails and red and white, gulp, shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are best in the east cut at drain areas.
South Padre
GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Cooler periods of the morning and late afternoons are best. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout have been showing up in big numbers and are best in deeper water transitions and are good on soft plastics. Redfish are still around in sand pockets but are becoming tougher to pattern. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Trout are in the shallow water where grass is thick and are best on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 4 feet of water and are best on live baits. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are fair on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack Crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation.
