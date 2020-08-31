East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method on this side. Live shrimp under a popping cork is the best bait for redfish and speckled trout.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Unchanged. Wading the grass flats is the best method. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be. We got a lot of guts running through these beds that are deeper with slightly cooler water. Trout often use these guts to move from deeper water into the flats or from the flats to deeper water. Use topwaters in the morning. If no luck, then switch to soft plastics.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 89 degrees. Speckled trout are steady in numbers along the shoreline and near the ICW and good on croaker or shrimp. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around structure or vegetation. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning.
Rockport
GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Due to very warm temps, get into the water early and fish sandy bottoms and drop-offs. The shipping channels are also great spots this time of year. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch right now, a shrimp under a popping cork is the best lure. Using it will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all produced!
Port Aransas
GOOD. 86 degrees. Unchanged. Horace Caldwell Pier is excellent for all species. Speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are around Mustang Island. Black drum are good on crankbait or crab around deep structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish are good around Laguna Madre and found in the shallow area when winds are calm. Packery Channel is a great spot if you are looking for somewhere with vehicle access. The ICW is a good spot for them, as well on crankbaits. Speckled trout will be found in the shallows the first part of the day and then will move to structure as the water warms up.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90-91 degrees. Significant numbers of trout are south of the causeway, mostly on the west side. Live shrimp or croaker when available or soft plastics. Redfish are in the back lake near the drop-offs along the edge on live shrimp. Big schools of black drum are in the boat hold area and are best on dead shrimp.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 87.6 degrees. Trout and redfish have been good starting shallow in the morning throwing top waters, kwiggler paddle tail early and moving out deeper as the sun gets up still throwing topwater, kwiggler ball tail, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut around drains. Texas state snapper is good when you can get out.
South Padre
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout are great with live bait on a bottom rig while anchored. Black drum are good on the drop-offs in deep water with live or frozen shrimp on a bottom rig. Redfish are good, along with the color changes on shrimp.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are fair on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on blue crab around structure or vegetation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.