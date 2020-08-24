Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 88-89 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Trout fishing has been good with fishing live baits and topwater baits. Fish have been holding over shell and keying in on schools of mullet and shad. Redfish are still good in the main area of the lake on live shrimp under a popping cork or kwiggler or gulp.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Structure fishing is great. Try Clamshell Reef and Dry Hole Reef. Speckled trout and redfish have been good on live shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder is fair on minnow around rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. The shoreline, jetties, and granite reefs are best spots for Speckled trout, redfish, and flounder. Live shrimp or kwiggler are best baits. Black drum are fair around vegetation on crab.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Typical summer weather pattern is back. Light winds are coming along with warm temperatures. Flounder, redfish, and speckled trout has been excellent around the jetties on live shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are fair to good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab along vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 87 degrees. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, mirrolures, and soft plastics. Redfish, black drum, and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay and Bastrop Bay.
East Matagorda Bay
FAIR TO GOOD. 87 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method on this side. Live shrimp under a popping cork is best bait for redfish and speckled trout.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 87 degrees. Wading the grass beds is the best method. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be. We got a lot of guts running through these beds that are deeper with slightly cooler water. Trout often use these guts to move from deeper water into the flats or from the flats to deeper water. Use topwaters in the morning, if no luck, then switch to soft plastics.
Port O'Connor
FAIR TO GOOD. 87 degrees. Speckled trout are steady in numbers along the shoreline and near the ICW. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around structure or vegetation. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning.
Rockport
FAIR TO GOOD. 87-88 degrees. The shipping channels are great spots this time of year. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch right now, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet, it will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been good.
Port Aransas
FAIR TO GOOD. 90 degrees. Horace Caldwell Pier is excellent for all species. Speckled trout and Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are found around Mustang Island. Black drum are good on crankbait or crab around deep structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish are good around Laguna Madre in the shallow area when winds are calm. The ICW is a good spot for them as well on crankbaits. Speckled trout will be found in the shallows the first part of the day and then will move to structure as the water warms up.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 91-92 degrees. Target the large sand areas around King Ranch using croaker and move down the shoreline for redfish and speckled trout. Black drum has been great on live shrimp just off the shoreline in the deeper water.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86 degrees. Reds are good at the land cut and the jetties, using gulp, kwiggler ball tail in Mansfield margarita. Trout are good on the flats and west shoreline around oak mount using kwiggler ball tail in red, and red and white. Red snapper, kingfish, and cobia are in the Culverts.
South Padre
GOOD. 87 degrees. Find the deep-colored water, and you will find the fish. Speckled trout and redfish are in off-colored and dirty colored water adjacent to grass beds. Some of the bigger fish are in 3 feet or more of water. Black drum are going to show up with the moving tide.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are good on mullet. Black drum are good on blue crab around structure or vegetation.
