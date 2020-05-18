Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Water clarity: Stained
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 79 degrees. Wade fishing shorelines with artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs & wells from the boat for speckled trout and redfish. Flounder are fair on minnow around the rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 76 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around the jetties on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 76 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around the jetties on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Redfish are fair over the flats on live bait. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are good around the dike on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 76 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp in the shallow water. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 76 degrees. Trout are spawning are found in channels around grass mats. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation. Redfish are fair on soft plastics around the reefs and shorelines.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 76 degrees. Wading and drifting remain to be the best methods. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Trout are spawning and primarily found in channels around grass mats. Redfish are good on live bait. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Trout and redfish are excellent down south on lures with red/white and a black spoon. Several trophy trout caught this past week. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair near the rocks on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 79 degrees. Mostly clear. Redfish are fair using shrimp or mullet around the flats and edges. Trout are fair on mullet or shrimp and found around the shoreline or shallows. Flounder have been fair on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 79 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet on a jighead in the shallows. Speckled trout are still good and found around the Tide Gauge bar on darker colored paddle tail lure. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna flats is an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp near the jetty and around structure.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 80 degrees. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are being caught around Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 80 degrees. We are still getting some strong northeast winds. Don’t give up on the fish after these fronts- the fronts blow in water in back lakes and bays, and the reds, trout, and flounder move in with higher water. Topwater, live shrimp, gulp, and kwiggler willow tail all are good. Reds and trout are still out on the flats in 3 to 5 ft of water. Red snapper is good in Texas waters.
South Padre
GOOD. 77 degrees. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout are best in deeper water transitions and on soft plastics. Redfish are in the shallows in flats. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 78 degrees. Trout can be found in the grass flats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp if you can find them. Redfish will be found in shallow water around the grass flats and are best on live baits. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack Crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab and shrimp around vegetation.
