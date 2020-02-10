Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Fair. 63-64 degrees. Water conditions are stained from the main lake north all the way south to Sabine Pass. The water is fresh and dirty in both Neches and Sabine Rivers. The main lake and marsh are still brackish to salty. Speckled trout are scattered in the main lake due to constant weather turbulence during the last week. Northwest cold fronts are coming through every three days and have churned the lake like a washing machine as well as blow tides down very low. As soon as winds return to southerly direction for a few days, the trout fishing will return to normal. The extreme low tides have hurt the redfish, but they are still available along deeper shorelines and in larger deep bayous; Taylors, Keith Lake Fish Pass, Texas Bayou, Johnson's, Willow, Black's, and Entergy Outfall Canal. Best lures are jig and soft plastics or jig and Gulp lures. Not much in the way of flounder this past week, but the best bet is deeper bayous listed above. Best lures for flounder are jig and soft plastics/Gulp or live mud minnows or finger mullet.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 58-60 degrees. Speckled trout are good on fresh shrimp or mullet around the flats. Redfish are good along the shoreline on live mullet and shrimp. The spillway continues to be a great location due to the slightly warmer water. The flounder is good on live shrimp or mullet.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Flounder are excellent on live shrimp. Redfish and black drum are good in the channels and drop-offs on soft plastics or live mullet. Speckled trout are good near the bayou. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good on near the jetties on shrimp. In the colder weather, check out Offats Bayou.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 61-63 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Redfish and black drum are good near the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Speckled trout are good on mullet or shrimp in the shallow warmer water. Catfish are fair on cut bait.
Texas City
GOOD. 59-60 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on shrimp. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow. Sea wolf is worth checking out at the flood gates in Moses Lake, which was closed this past week briefly. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet. Black drum are fair on crankbaits.
Freeport
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Redfish will be found in shallow flats and are biting on shrimp. Speckled trout bite is also good on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on shrimp and will be migrating to the bays and jetties to spawn. Flounder are solid around the bridge on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Speckled trout will be found in the mid-bay reefs and are best on artificial baits- look for where the mullet are jumping. Red fish are also excellent near the south shoreline on live mullet, soft plastics or shrimp. Flounder are good on shrimp and will be found around the rocks. Black drum are fair on crab.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Black drum is fair on blue crab or soft plastics. Speckled trout can be found along Matagorda Peninsula and the south shoreline. The best way to catch them is to wade fish on this side. Red fish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are good on live shrimp around coves and flats.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 64-65 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab, shrimp or soft plastics. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp or croakers. The best way to fish the rocks is to tie on a bottom rig. Flounder are good at the end of the jetties on minnow. Sheepshead are also good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Redfish are good using live shrimp on a Carolina rig between Swan Lake and Capano Bay. Trout are found around Shellbank Reef on the warmer days. Shrimp is the best bait. Flounder have been fair on live finger mullet near the rocks.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Flounder are fair on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead and trout have been good on shrimp near San Jose Island and around the south jetty. Redfish are good on shrimp and found around the piers. Estes Flats can be a good spot due to the shallow grassy flats. Black drum are good on crankbait near the lighthouse.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 65-66 degrees. Redfish continue to be good on live mullet or shrimp around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp near Long Reef. Flounder are good on minnow or squid and will be found around rocks. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab around Laguna Madre.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 63-64 degrees. We are officially in trophy trout season! Redfish are good around the rocks on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled trout are good on shrimp in the flats.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 65 degrees. Reds and trout over mud and sand pockets using topwater, corkies, and kwiggler willow tail. Out in 4 to 6 ft trout are hitting soft plastics, kwiggler ball tail in red and white most fish in deeper water run smaller but good numbers. Texas water snapper still good.
South Padre
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Redfish and trout are excellent in the seagrass around Laguna Madre. Snook can be found on the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper can be found around Rio Grande Valley Reef and are good on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good in the flats on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on crab. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or minnows near the rocks. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on a crankbait and found near mud bottoms. Snook are fair on shrimp and located near the port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.