Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Fair. 60-61 degrees. Water condition: Northern reaches of the lake, and both Sabine and Neches Rivers are fresh and muddy. Middle and southern regions and marsh on both Texas and Louisiana side are clear Sabine Lake brown. Visibility three feet or more. Speckled trout are hard to find right now except in deeper bayous. Most of the trout are scattered out in mid-lake and are very difficult to find.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 59-61 degrees. Speckled trout are good on fresh shrimp or mullet around the flats and oyster beds. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet and shrimp and are found along the shoreline. The spillway is also a great location due to the warmer water created by the power plant. Flounder is fair on live shrimp or mullet under a cork.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 57-58 degrees. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Redfish and Black drum are good in the channels and drop-offs on soft plastics or live mullet. Speckled trout are good near Oyster Bayou. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. In between the east and west are great wade fishing spots for trout called Offatts Bayou, the colder it is, the better for this spot.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 57-58 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Redfish and black drum are excellent near the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Speckled trout are good on mullet or shrimp in the deeper holes. Catfish are good on cut bait.
Texas City
GOOD. 59-60 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Sea wolf are great lately on the flood gates in Moses Lake. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet or glow corkies at night. Black drum are fair on whole shad.
Freeport
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Water clarity is excellent. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Redfish will be found in shallow mudflats and are good on shrimp. Speckled trout bite is good on mullet. Sheepshead are fair on shrimp and located around the jetties. Flounder are good around the bridge on mullet. Bull reds are fair at the mouth of the Brazos river on fresh cut mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout and reds are good on live shrimp around the mid-bay reefs. The bigger trout are found on this side of the bay. Redfish are also very good near the south shoreline on live mullet, soft plastics or shrimp under popping cork. Flounder are good on shrimp and will be found around rock piles. Black Drum are fair on crab.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Black drum is fair on blue crab or soft plastics. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp along the flats around mullet. Redfish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are good on live shrimp around Mad Island.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 64-65 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab, shrimp or soft plastics. Trout are good on Carolina rigged finger mullet near the mid-bay reefs. Redfish are good on live shrimp around the mid-bay reefs.. Flounder are good at the end of the jetties on minnows. Sheepshead are also good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are good drifting and wading over hard sand with shell pockets on live bait or a Texas Rattler jig. Flounder have been fair on live finger mullet over rocks.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Flounder are fair on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and will be found around the piers. Speckled trout are decent around the reefs and in the Big Bayou on shrimp, and top waters in the shallow water in the warmest parts of the day. Estes Flats is a good spot for redfish and trout due to the shallow grassy flats. Black drum are fair on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair near the north jetty on live bait.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Redfish continue to be good on live mullet and shrimp around Red Dot or Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp in the shallow water in the warmer parts of the day. Flounder are good on minnow or squid and will be found around rock piles. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab around Laguna Madre.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Redfish are good around the Pie de Gallo rocks on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled trout are good on shrimp in shallow water. Sandy Hook flats can be a great spot year-round.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 65 degrees. Reds and trout over mud and sand pockets using topwater,corkies, and kwiggler willow tail. Out in the 4to 6 ft trout are hitting soft plastics, kwiggler ball tail in red and white most fish in deeper water run smaller but good numbers. Texas water snapper still good.
South Padre
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Redfish are good around the Laguna Vista Cove on live shrimp. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp and found in shallower water in the warmest parts of the day and the muddy flats along the South Bay. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab
Port Isabel
GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout are good in the shallow grass flats south of Laguna Vista. Sheepshead are good on crab. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or minnows. Jack Crevalle are good on live mullet. Redfish are biting on shrimp and can be found around the southern end of Laguna Madre. Black drum are good on a jig head and are located near mud bottoms. Snook are fair on shrimp and will be found near the port.
