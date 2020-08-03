Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: POOR. 90 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. No report due to storm.
Trinity Bay
FAIR. 86-87 degrees. The spillway has been good for flounder on minnow. Speckled trout and redfish have been fair to good on live or artificial baits.
East Galveston Bay
FAIR. 86-88 degrees. Conditions have started to return to normal starting on Monday. The tide levels stayed above normal due to the wind conditions. The action will be good along the shoreline for Speckled trout, redfish, and black drum.
West Galveston Bay
FAIR. 86-88 degrees. Conditions have started to return to normal after the storm, starting on Monday. The tide levels stayed above normal due to the wind conditions. The action will be decent along the shoreline for Speckled trout, redfish, and black drum.
Texas City
FAIR. 85-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are fair along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are fair on live bait around the jetties and wherever you can find rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
FAIR. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be along the shoreline and are good on shrimp. Bull reds are starting to ramp up. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are fair on mullet or minnow. Flounder are fair around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait around vegetation.
East Matagorda Bay
FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Work the shad over shell and mud in mid-depth water. Topwaters and soft plastics are best for speckled trout and redfish.
West Matagorda Bay
FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab above the grass. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O’Connor
FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Speckled trout are fair along the shoreline and near the ICW. Redfish have been fair to good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are fair on blue crab.
Rockport
FAIR. 85 degrees. Unchanged. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch this time of year, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet, it will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been fair to good.
Port Aransas
FAIR. 88-89 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, spoons, or paddle tail plastics. Speckled Trout are fair on shrimp and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure. The jetties may still be closed due to the hurricane.
Corpus Christi
FAIR. 84 degrees. Speckled trout are fair to good along the shoreline and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Bob Hall Pier is closed due to hurricane damage. If the surf is green in color, try live shrimp under afloat. The Laguna flats are a reliable area to catch speckled trout and redfish on live bait or soft plastics.
Baffin Bay
FAIR TO GOOD. 87-88 degrees. No new info reported since the hurricane.
Port Mansfield
FAIR. 82-83 degrees. With the passing of the storm, we have higher than normal water. Before the storm, the fishing was good but had to deal with a lot of floating grass. Remember, it will be about 2ft deeper in the areas you were fishing before the storm. Might want to move closer into the shoreline. Topwater should be okay with a lot of the grass blown out. Try soft plastics in kwiggler ball tail and willow tail in the shallows. All inlets will have a lot of freshwater coming into the bay. Offshore should be good when you can get out.
South Padre
FAIR TO GOOD. 82 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live and artificial baits. Use popping cork with shrimp along with color changes. The redfish bite has been better in the afternoon.
Port Isabel
FAIR TO GOOD. 82 degrees. Speckled trout are going to be found in the more shallow water near vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be found in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on mullet around the rocks. Flounder are decent on mullet. Black drum are decent on blue crab in the deepwater transitions.
