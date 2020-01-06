Sabine Lake
GOOD. 61 degrees. Water clarity: Slightly stained to clear in most areas. Speckled trout are in the winter patterns still holding even though weather has warmed somewhat. The best fishing areas are northern regions of Sabine Lake, as well as the Sabine and Neches Rivers. The water temperature is holding in the mid-fifties to around sixty in the Lake. The North Levy Wall is holding trout as well as the Neches River Flats and Coffee Ground Cove on the east side of the lake. Best lures are jig and soft plastics and suspending twitch baits. Red fish can still be found on the Louisiana shoreline in 2 to 4 feet of water as well as in the Entergy Outfall Canal up the Neches River. Bull reds are on the jetties at Sabine Pass. Best lures for redfish are jig and soft plastics or suspending twitch baits. Best natural baits are cut mullet or frozen shrimp. The flounder run at Sabine Pass is winding down, but there are still some flounder left up both rivers and in some of the deeper bayous. The Entergy warm water discharge canal is holding flounder, reds, and black drum. Best bait is frozen shrimp on a Carolina rig.
Trinity Bay
VERY GOOD. 60 degrees. Speckled trout are very good on live shrimp and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and shrimp and will be found along the shoreline. Sheepshead are very good on live shrimp.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. The flounder bite is good on live shrimp. Redfish and Black drum are good in 3 feet of water over mud and shell. Speckled trout are good near the island in deeper water. Catfish are slow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Redfish and Black drum are found in 3 feet of water over mud and shell. Flounder is good around Seawolf Park on live shrimp. Speckled trout are very good on shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters. Catfish are still slow due to migratory patterns.
Texas City
VERY GOOD. 55 degrees. Redfish are very good on soft plastics and will be found in the shallow water. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow. Speckled trout are good on slow sinking mullet imitating plugs. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Black drum are excellent due to migratory patterns right now. Redfish will be found in the deeper channels early in the day and can be caught using live baits. Speckled trout bite are excellent on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good along the marsh using live mullet. Bull reds are fair at the mouth of the Brazos river on cut menhaden baits.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics around the mid-bay reefs. Redfish are very good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is fair on down south plastic in red or white color. Black drum are good on soft plastics or blue crab.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 65 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab or soft plastics. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics around the mid-bay reefs. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is fair on down south plastic in red or white color.
Port O’Connor
VERY GOOD. 58 degrees. Black drum are very good on blue crab, shrimp or soft plastics. Trout are good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are excellent on live shrimp. Flounder are very good around any kind of baitfish- check around Pass Cavallo. Sheepshead are good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish are good on gold spoon dragged across the bottom. Trout are drifting and wading over hard sand with shell pockets. Almost any artificial swimbait or natural bait has been producing. Flounder have been poor.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are fair on shrimp, Kwigglers paddle tail, and are found in schools. Speckled trout are decent on shrimp and top waters. Black drum are fair on shrimp or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 60 degrees. Redfish are very good on cut mullet and shrimp. Speckled trout are fair with Texas Rattler jigs near the jetties. Flounder are excellent on minnow or squid or jig. Drum are very good on shrimp.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 65-67 degrees. Redfish are very good in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled Trout are excellent on Gulp Shrimp- use lead jig head, bounce off the bottom quickly. Slow sinking artificial lures are the artificial of choice for the wade fisherman.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 67 degrees. Fishing has been good with last weeks warmer weather. Trout can be found on the flats and reds and trout close to mud bottom or in the mud. Both can be caught on topwater, corkies, soft plastics in kwiggler paddle tail, and willow tail. Texas waters offshore have been really good for snapper using squid or jigs with kwiggler long-tail sally. Dead shrimp will do the job. Offshore still good for snapper in Texas waters.
South Padre
GOOD. 68 degrees. Redfish are great in the flats on cut mullet. Speckled trout have been good on soft plastics that resemble mullet or shrimp or popping cork with live shrimp. Large schools of black drum have been caught in the deeper water transitions on soft plastics.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled Trout are good on bait resembling mullet. Sheepshead are very good on crab. Flounder are good on minnows. Jack Crevalle are good on live mullet. Redfish are fair on shrimp.
