Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. Water Stained. Visibility 1-3 feet. 73-74 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. Trout fishing has been excellent drifting the south revetment wall on shrimp. Redfish are good in the mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops The Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are taken around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4 to 1/8 oz. jig head.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Unchanged. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs off the boat are the best ways to catch redfish or speckled trout here. Flounder are excellent on minnow around the rocks. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. These conditions bring the best redfish action of the year during the colder months.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 70-71 degrees. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay, and it has been heating up. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Redfish and trout can be found around the shallow grass flats and are good on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead spawning is in full swing and will be found primarily around the jetties on shrimp. Moses Lake floodgate closure effective until April 20th.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 70-71 degrees. Sheepshead are spawning and are excellent on shrimp by the jetties. Black drum are good around structure on blue crab. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Catfish are good on cut shad. Redfish and trout can be found along the shoreline and are best with live shrimp. Moses Lake Floodgate closure is effective until April 20th. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay.
Texas City
GOOD. 70-71 degrees. Redfish are very good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are excellent on blue crab. Sheepshead are very good around the dike.
Freeport
GOOD. 70-71 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on a gold spoon this time of year, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. On windier days, look for them to be stacked up along the shoreline. Speckled trout are good on shrimp. Sheepshead are found around the oyster reeds in the back lakes. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Trout are good in shallow water over mud on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab. Redfish are good on soft plastics around the reefs and shorelines.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Wading and drifting have both been successful fishing methods. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent along the shoreline on shrimp. Redfish are good on live shrimp or soft plastics. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 66 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp- the back lakes have proven to be very good lately. Black drum like blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp or mullet.
Rockport
GOOD. 66-68 degrees. Mostly clear. Redfish are very good, using small white shrimp or finger mullet around the flats and edges. Trout are excellent on mullet or shrimp and found around the shoreline. Flounder are good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are excellent and found around grass beds- blue crab or mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 71-72 degrees. Unchanged. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the rocks. Redfish and trout are good along the south jetty on shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits or shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Pompano on dead shrimp, Bull reds on cut bait in the surf. Black drum on crab and shrimp off jetty.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 66-68 degrees. The trout bite is picking up on artificial lures, live shrimp under a popping cork is working well when you can find live bait. Redfish are good on soft plastics. Black drum on peeled shrimp and flounder are there in good numbers on artificial.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 69-70 degrees. With the water temperature rising, the topwater bite has been perfect for both reds and trout. Reds are good in the shallows north and south of the east cut on topwater,kwiggler paddle tail, and shrimp under a popping cork. Trout can be caught in the flats in deeper water on the breaks with good numbers with kwiggler ball tail in Mansfield margarita. Sheephead also are running at the jetties. Flounder in the east cut using soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork.
South Padre
GOOD. 72-73 degrees. Soft plastics have been the key this past week. Mullet and shrimp baits have also been great in more natural colors. Speckled trout are hanging along color changes. Redfish will be found along the grass flats and are better targets once the wind picks up. There have been a couple of large schools of black drum showing up along the deeper water transitions. Expect the bite to remain solid.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 70 degrees. Trout can be found in the shallow grass flats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water around the grass flats and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp around structure.
