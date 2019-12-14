Sabine Lake
GOOD. Clear to stained in almost all of the lake and surrounding waters.
Trinity Bay
Good. 63 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics in deeper water. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and dead shrimp and are found along the north and northwest shoreline. The flounder bite is good on live mullet around the bayou.
East Galveston Bay
Good. 63 degrees. The flounder bite are still excellent along the ICW spoils and drains. Redfish are hitting along the north shoreline by the wildlife refuge on soft plastics. Speckled trout are excellent near the island in 4 feet of water. Catfish are slow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63 degrees. Jones Lake is good for redfish drifting live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are good around San Luis pass on live shrimp. Speckled trout are loving shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters. Catfish are still slow due to migratory patterns.
Texas City
GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish are good on soft plastics and are found off the rocks. Flounder is excellent on live shrimp or minnow. Speckled trout good along the levee on shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 65 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are biting around the surfside jetty. Flounder are excellent along the marsh using live mullet. Bull reds good at mouth of Brazos river on live bait.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout are excellent on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics. Redfish are excellent in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent on down south plastic in red or white color.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout are excellent on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are very good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent on down south plastic in red or white color.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 64 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Bull reds have slowed down. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp. Black drum is good on live shrimp or slow-moving bucktail.
Rockport
GOOD. Redfish are GOOD, on live and artificial baits. Be on the lookout close to shorelines for fleeing bait, accompanied by sounds of splashing, as redfish have been feeding close to the grassy edges. Trout continue to be EXCELLENT on lighter colored artificial bait such as Gulp shrimp under a popping cork. Live or fresh dead bait is always a good alternative. Flounder are FAIR, around structure and sandy bottoms, slowly working baits along the bottom.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish are hitting on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and found in schools. Speckled Trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 66 degrees. Redfish are excellent and are being caught on mullet and shrimp. Trout are yours with Texas Rattler jigs. Flounder are excellent on minnow or squid or jig. Drum are excellent on shrimp.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 65 degrees. Redfish are excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Trout are excellent on any slow sinking lure and mullet. Riviera Pier is closed until further notice.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. Trout are good on kwiggler ball tails, live shrimp and plastics under popping cork on the flats. Reds in shallow water using kwiggler willow tail, gulp, and live or dead shrimp. Snapper offshore are still good when you get those calm days.
South Padre
GOOD. Redfish are great in the Gaswell Flats. Trout has been good using lighter colored artificial baits. Also, use a popping cork with live shrimp or gulp shrimp.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. 68 degrees. Speckled trout are good on Down South Lures and Chartreuse and white clouser minnow for fly or combination of live baits. Sheepshead are very good on live shrimp. Whiting are good on shrimp and squid.
