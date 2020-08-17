Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 88-89 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Redfish are still good in the lake's main area on live shrimp under a popping cork or kwiggler or gulp. The best bait has been a Bone colored Skitterwalk. Speckled trout have been good on live and topwater baits.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. The spillway remains good for flounder on minnow or shrimp. Speckled trout and redfish have been fair to good on live shrimp under a popping cork.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. The shoreline, jetties, and granite reefs are the best spots for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum right now. Use live shrimp or other live baits.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. The action has been good along the shoreline for Speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Live shrimp under a popping cork is best. San Luis Pass is still a hot spot.
Texas City
GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around structure. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 87 degrees. Unchanged. The jetties are very active with fish right now feeding on the granite reef. Redfish and speckled trout will be along the shoreline and are good on shrimp. Bull reds are starting to ramp up. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are fair on mullet or minnow. Flounder are fair around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait around vegetation. This summer has seen some days of high wind that make fishing the open waters of the jetties and beachfront almost impossible. On those days, we fish the protected back lakes for slot reds, speckled trout, and flounder.
East Matagorda Bay
FAIR TO GOOD. 87 degrees. The shorelines are an excellent spot for trout; work the shad over the shell and mud in mid-depth water using soft plastics or live shrimp. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation and deep structure.
West Matagorda Bay
FAIR TO GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout - use shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab near deep water transitions. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
FAIR TO GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout are showing up in larger numbers along the shoreline and near the ICW. Redfish have been fair to good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters early in the day.
Rockport
FAIR TO GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Unchanged. Fishing close to the ports and shipping channels are great spots this time of year. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch right now, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet. It will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been fair to good.
Port Aransas
FAIR TO GOOD. 87 degrees. Speckled trout and Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork and found around Mustang Island. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or near vegetation.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 87 degrees. Redfish are good around Laguna Madre and are found in the shallow area when winds are calm. The ICW is a good spot for them as well on crankbaits. Speckled trout will be found in the shallows the first part of the day and will move to structure as the water warms up.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90-91 degrees. The speckled trout have been moving into mid-depth water later in the day, about 3 feet deep. Schools of redfish on mornings with light wind along shallow shorelines and some of the spoil islands. Shrimp under a cork has been the most productive. Look for areas with deep potholes and grass lines.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86 degrees. Trout are good around the weather station to the land cut using gulp under popping cork, kwiggler ball tail, and shrimp under popping cork. Reds fish are good at the jetties using gulp, kwiggler ball tail, and live shrimp. Red snapper and cobia are good in Texas waters.
South Padre
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. The Lower Laguna trout action speckled trout, and redfish remains steady. The majority of the trout have been coming waist-deep in off-colored to green water. Fishing alongside the drop-off into the ICW has also been productive at times.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout are going to be in the shallow water near vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are good on mullet. Black drum are good on blue crab around structure or vegetation.
