Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Fair. 64-66 degrees. Unchanged from last week. Water color is stained to muddy in Neches and Sabine Rivers. Mid Lake stained to clear and south end stained. Speckled trout are still scattered in main lake but are beginning to show up in small groups along shorelines and in larger bayous. Best lures are 1/4 oz jigs with soft plastic tails such as Mirro Lure Lil John or Provokers or suspending twitch baits such as Mirrodine or Borboleta Hot Rod or Lele. The best colors are white, limetreuse, or glow. Redfish are somewhat scattered, but the best bet is fishing in deeper bayous or along deeper shorelines in Sabine Lake. Entergy outfall canal is still holding reds as well as the ship channel at Sabine Pass. Best lures are jigs and soft plastics or Gulp. Mud Minnows or live Finger mullet on a Carolina rig will work as well. Flounder: Flounder fishing is fair in deeper bayous or near the mouth of bayous and ditches. The spring flounder run has not yet begun, but if the weather stays mild, it should start in about three weeks. The best lures are jigs and Gulp lures or live mud minnows.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs are the best ways to catch redfish or trout this time of year. Flounder are best on minnow. Redfish are good along the north and northwest shoreline. The nearby plant’s cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. Some of the best redfish action of the year occurs in this area during the winter months.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Flounder are excellent on live shrimp. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats and have been best with live shrimp under a popping cork. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good near the jetties on shrimp or around the bayou.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Black drum are good around the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats- best with live shrimp under a popping cork.
Texas City
GOOD. 57 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet or shrimp. Black drum are good on crankbaits.
Freeport
FAIR. 60-62 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on crankbaits. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are also good on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on shrimp and will be migrating to the bays and jetties to spawn. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Black drum are good on bass assassins in fire tiger color. Speckled trout are good on the south shoreline along the bayous on shrimp. Redfish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are fair to good on live shrimp around the rocks.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 62-64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp or croakers. Tie on a bottom rig when fishing the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on jigs or minnow. Sheepshead are also good near the jetty on live shrimp. When the weather is too rough, Espiritu Santo Bay can be a safe haven and great spot for fishing.
Rockport
GOOD. 59-61 degrees. Redfish are good using live shrimp around the flats and channel edges. Trout are around the reef on warmer days using shrimp. Flounder have been good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are great around oyster reefs and grass beds on live shrimp.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 64 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are biting on shrimp around the south jetty. Redfish and trout are in the ship channel and biting on shrimp. Black drum can be found near the south jetty and are best on crankbaits.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet or shrimp around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are best around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab around the Laguna Madre. Bull reds have been caught recently in the ship channel.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 73-75 degrees. Slow sinking artificial lures are the top choice for wade fishing. Redfish are good around the rocks on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled trout are best on live shrimp.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Unchanged from last week. With the mild winter weather, good numbers of trout and redfish are being caught. On the warmer days work, the sand holes keeping the bait on the bottom, kwiggler ball tail, and willow tail are good in all colors. Also, mud bottom are producing good fish using topwater and kwigglers. Remember to conserve and keep what you want to eat and release the rest. Texas waters still producing red snapper when the weather permits.
South Padre
GOOD. 64-66 degrees. Redfish are good on fresh cut bait in the seagrasses around Holly Beach. Speckled Trout have been hanging out in the deeper water- artificial soft plastics and live bait have both been very successful. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper bite with shrimp around the reef. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, sunnier days.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 63-65 degrees. Trout are biting under the lights on live baits and glow lures. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are fair on crab around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or minnows. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are decent on shrimp and located near the port.
