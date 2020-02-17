Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Fair. 55-58 degrees. Water color is stained to muddy in Neches and Sabine Rivers. Mid Lake stained to clear and south end stained.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 61 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs are the best ways to catch redfish or trout this time of year. Flounder are best on minnows.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Flounder are excellent on live shrimp. Redfish and trout are found around the oyster filled mudflats- use corkys or soft plastics on a light jig. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good near the jetties on shrimp or around Offats Bayou.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Black drum are good around the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats- use corkys or soft plastics on a light jig.
Texas City
GOOD. 57 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on shrimp. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow. Sea wolf is worth checking out at the flood gates in Moses Lake. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet. Black drum are fair on crankbaits.
Freeport
FAIR. 61 degrees. Water clarity is excellent. Very low tides this past week. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Redfish will be found along the flats on shrimp. Speckled trout are also good on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on shrimp and will be migrating to the bays and jetties to spawn. Flounder are fair around the bridge on mullet.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Black drum are fair to good on soft plastics and crankbait. Speckled trout are good on the south shoreline in the bayous on the incoming tide on shrimp. Redfish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are fair to good on live shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 58-60 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp or croakers. Tie on a bottom rig when fishing the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on jigs or minnow. Sheepshead are also good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 60-61degrees. Redfish are good using live shrimp around the flats and channel edges. Trout are found around the Reef on warmer days using shrimp. Flounder have been fair on mullet near the rocks.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 60 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the south jetty. Redfish and trout have been caught in the ship channel on shrimp. Black drum can be found near Lydia Ann Lighthouse on shrimp.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 60 degrees. Redfish continue to be good on live mullet or shrimp around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are best around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits. Flounder are good on mullet around rocks. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab around Laguna Madre.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 68-69 degrees. Redfish are good around the rocks on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Wade fish for speckled trout around the worm rocks and sandbars using shrimp or soft plastics.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 62 degrees. With the mild winter weather, good numbers of trout and redfish are being caught. On the warmer days work, the sand holes keeping the bait on the bottom, kwiggler ball tail, and willow tail have been good in all colors. Also, mud bottoms are producing good fish using topwater and kwigglers. Remember to conserve and keep what you want to eat and release others to be caught another day. Texas waters still producing red snapper when the weather permits.
South Padre
GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish and trout are good in the seagrasses around Holly Beach. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper can be found around the reef on shrimp. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are fair on crab around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or minnows. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on a crankbait and found near mud bottoms. Snook are decent on shrimp and located near the port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.