Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Fishing the mouths of the bayous along the eastern shoreline will yield some speckled trout, redfish, and flounder on artificial lures. Also, fishing under the birds is a promising method during October. The jetties will have a few speckled trout, but the redfish will be in bigger numbers.
Bolivar
GOOD. 78-80 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the cut and the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Lots of male Flounder are moving through the pass and are good on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around Robinson Bayou on soft plastics. Flounder is best around rocks on minnow. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Deep Reef, Hanna’s Reef, and Pepper Grove are great spots for speckled trout on small topwaters. The Bull Red Run has been the best spot for bull reds. Small speckled trout will be found under the birds. Sheepshead are fair along the rocks and piers on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Speckled trout are great on small topwaters or soft plastics around Confederate Reef. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are good in back lakes.
Texas City
GOOD. 77 degrees. Unchanged. Bull reds are strong around the dike, and fresh-cut mullet is the best bait. Redfish and speckled trout are still excellent along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 77 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish and speckled trout are plentiful in the back lakes and bays on live shrimp under popping cork or mullet. Black Drum and Sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs. Flounder are fair along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around Chinquapin Reef on down south soft plastics. Black drum are good using Bass Assassins around vegetation or deep structure.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on soft plastics around the grass and sand bottoms early in the morning. Switch to soft plastics as the sun comes up. The north shoreline is great for redfish on live shrimp or mullet.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 78-79 degrees. The jetties are busy with speckled trout on super spook junior, soft plastics, or minnow. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation or structure. Flounder is fair on minnow around the jetties.
Rockport
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish are still good on shrimp, kwiggler, and topwater around the flats. Speckled trout are good around vegetation under a popping cork.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Aransas Bay is a great spot for speckled trout and redfish on soft plastics, preferably the strawberry color. Bull reds are best caught on live shrimp or mullet. The north jetty has been great for redfish and speckled trout on live shrimp or cut mullet. Black drum are good on crab or topwaters. Flounder are fair on soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 81 degrees. The north side of Nueces Bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. The back lakes have lots of redfish and black drum and are best on popping corks or topwaters. Flounder are fair around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are good on mullet or shrimp around the Kleberg Point Rocks. Black drum are good on topwaters or blue crab around vegetation.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Speckled trout have been good from the weather station moving north on the grass and potholes using topwater, kwiggler ball tail, and shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish have been good on the west shoreline, working up into the shallow using kwiggler paddle tails and spoons. Flounder are good in the east cut and in shallow drains. Use caution in the east cut as they have started dredging. Texas waters for snapper are good.
South Padre
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are both great on shrimp under a popping cork or mullet. Use large top waters around the grass flats. Black drum are in stained waters, and speckled trout are good along the shoreline and will be best on artificials.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 81 degrees. Speckled trout are along the shoreline or in the shallow grass flats. Redfish will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder are in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or grass.
