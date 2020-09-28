East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Wading the mid-bay reefs for redfish is great using live shrimp or croaker. Speckled trout are great around Brown Cedar Flats using the same baits.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Large schools of Redfish have been great along the north shoreline or around Crab Lake on live shrimp or mullet. Speckled trout have been great on soft plastics in the grass beds.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are excellent on topwaters and shrimp. Black drum are good on crab around deep water and grass beds. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning. Flounder is good on live mullet around the rocks.
Rockport
VERY GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Spoons and topwaters are still producing outstanding results. The shipping channels are still hot as well. Flounder are great around jetties and piers. Redfish and speckled trout are best on live shrimp or croaker if you aren’t getting results with spoons and topwaters.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Spoons and topwater and rattle traps have produced very well. The piers have been great for all species. North jetty or Redfish bay has been great for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are good on crab or crankbaits around deep structure or vegetation.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around Laguna Madre on croaker or shrimp. Flounder is good around the rocks and on the backside of the island. Black drum are good in the deep water transitions or vegetation on blue crab or crankbaits. Keep your eye out on the approaching tropical storm Beta.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90-91 degrees. Speckled trout have been in the deeper water around 5-7 feet. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large groups of mullet. Black drum are best around vegetation. Topwater action is still best early in the morning for Speckled trout and redfish.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Trout and redfish have been okay with water levels up from the high tides, start closer to the shallows, and work out over the grass and potholes using topwater, kwiggler willow tail in garlic, and shrimp under a popping cork. Both north and south of the east cut have been good.
South Padre
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. The area just north of the Saucer has good numbers of reds and trout in the flats. They are great on shrimp. Black drum are in big numbers and will continue to form in stained waters, and trout will be more likely to hit artificials.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 85 degrees. As September comes to a close, the Redfish are starting to bunch up to attack the shrimp along the edges of the grass. The lower Laguna Madre is a tried and true spot with plenty of shallow sand flats. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation in the very early morning hours and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder will be in the back marsh feasting around the drains. Black drum are right on blue crab around deep structure.
