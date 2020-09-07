Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Speckled trout fishing has been good on live shrimp and topwater baits. The fish have been holding over shell and keying in on schools of mullet and shad. Redfish are great over near the Betsy Heights marsh on mullet or shrimp.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish have been good around structure and reefs on live shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder is fair on minnow around rocks. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side. Work the structure and watch for what’s under the birds.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. It's been rough with high winds and dangerous tides. The hurricane has left some bait shops closed. The conditions should start improving towards the end of this week. Offats Bayou has produced some decent fish in the first hours of the day.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. It's been rough with high winds and dangerous tides. The hurricane has left some bait shops closed. The conditions should start improving towards the end of this week. Offats Bayou has produced some decent fish in the first hours of the day.
Texas City
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Bull reds are showing up around the dike in decent numbers, so use cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are fair on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
VERY GOOD. 87 degrees. Most of the fish are going to be in the deeper waters where the cool water is. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures, and soft plastics. Redfish, Black Drum and Sheepshead are fair on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 87 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method on this side. Live shrimp under a popping cork is the best bait for redfish and speckled trout.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 87 degrees. Wade fishing for redfish has been great using topwaters and plastics. We got a lot of guts running through these beds that are deeper with slightly cooler water. Trout often use these guts to move from deeper water into the flats or from the flats to deeper water.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 89 degrees. Speckled trout are near the ICW and are in deep water transition and love cut mullet. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning.
Rockport
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Very warm temps, so get into the water early and fish sandy bottoms and drop-offs. Later in the day, the fish will be in the deep water. Laguna Reef has a great pier for fishing. The shipping channels are also great spots this time of year. Regardless of the fish, you are looking to catch right now, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet. It will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been good.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 87 degrees. Horace Caldwell Pier has been great for all species. North jetty has been great for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 87 degrees. Redfish are good around Laguna Madre on mullet or shrimp. Speckled trout has been rough this past week. You will need to get out early to have any chance of catching them.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90-91 degrees. Significant numbers of trout are south of the causeway, mostly on the west side. Live shrimp or croaker when available or soft plastics. Redfish are found in the back lake near the drop-offs along the edge on live shrimp. Big schools of black drum are in the boat hold area and are best on dead shrimp.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 89-90 degrees. The fishing has been tough with the summer heat, but grinding it out can pay off. Start shallow in the morning, targeting grass and sand potholes for trout and reds using topwater, kwiggler paddle tails, and shrimp under popping cork. Move out deeper as the sun gets up using kwiggler ball tail gulp under popping cork. Reds are also at the jetties. State red snapper is good with a mix of kingfish and cobia offshore.
South Padre
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Speckled trout has been good on both live and artificial baits. Black drum have been good on the drop-offs in deep water with live or frozen shrimp on a bottom rig. Redfish are good along the color changes on fresh cut bait and soft plastics.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation in the very early morning hours and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are fair on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on blue crab around structure or vegetation.
