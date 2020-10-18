Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 78 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. The speckled trout and redfish are chasing the shrimp from the north end to the south end. Soft plastics and jigs are best for the fall. Flounder will be along the shoreline and in the shop channel and are good on mud minnows.
Bolivar
GOOD. 78-80 Degrees. Crystal Beach is an excellent spot with a boat. Rollover Bay and the jetties are a great consistent spot for bay fishing or wade fishing. Flounder will be found around the rocks and are good on minnow. Redfish are in the grassy banks, along the shoreline and speckled trout are in the reefs.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 76-78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the grass flats on shrimp and also where there are birds. The flounder is best around rocks. Soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork are the best methods. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. The Bull Red Run has been the best spot for bull reds. The reefs and bars in the bays have been great for speckled trout and redfish on fresh bait. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are fair along the rocks and piers on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
VERY GOOD. Unchanged. 78-79 degrees. Bull reds along the jetties are great on fresh shad along the bottom in 20-30 feet of water. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are good in back marshes.
Texas City
GOOD. 77 degrees. Bull reds are strong around the dike, and fresh-cut mullet is the best bait. Redfish and speckled trout are still excellent along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 77 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are plentiful in the back lakes and bays on live shrimp or mullet. Black Drum and Sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs. Flounder are good along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Select a day with moving tides and winds that you can handle. Wading the mid-bay reefs or Bird Island for redfish is great using live shrimp or croaker. Speckled trout are plentiful around the flats on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are great using bass assassins around vegetation or deep structure.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. The north shoreline is excellent for redfish on live shrimp or mullet. Speckled trout have been great on soft plastics in the grass flats.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are great late morning around sand near drop-offs and potholes. Topwaters and shrimp are excellent methods. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation. The flounder are good on live mullet around the rocks.
Rockport
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp, kwiggler, and topwater around the flats. Speckled trout are good in the grass on shrimp.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Bull reds are very active and are caught on live shrimp or mullet. The north jetty and Redfish Bay is great for redfish and speckled trout on live shrimp or cut mullet. Black drum are good on crab or topwaters. Flounder are good on minnow and moving along the shoreline and around rocks.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 81 degrees. Unchanged. The delta is excellent for speckled trout, redfish, black drum, lots of limits using soft plastics. With the incoming tides, a lot of the fish are pushed into the channels. Flounder are good around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the deeper water around 7 feet. Redfish are still feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats and are good on mullet. Topwaters have been best for black drum early in the morning around grassy areas or structures.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Again with the storms in the gulf keeping our waters higher than normal. Take advantage of this and fish areas you can’t normally fish throwing kwiggler willow tail, topwater and gold spoons where the water and grass meet reds and trout should be plenty. Flounder in the east cut using kwiggler paddle tails and gulp. As the sun gets higher, move out to the deeper flats for trout and reds fishing potholes with kwiggler ball tail. State snapper good.
South Padre
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are both great on shrimp under a popping cork or mullet. The jetties also remain a steady spot. Black drum are in big numbers and will continue to form in stained waters, and speckled trout are good along the shoreline and will be best on artificials or blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 81 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish have started bunching up to attack the shrimp along the edges of the grass. Speckled trout have been in the shallow water near grassy spots and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Sheepshead are fair on minnow around the rocks. Flounder will be in the back marsh feasting around the drains. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or grass.
