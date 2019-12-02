Sabine Lake
Good. 66 degrees. Water clarity: clear tea-stained; visibility two to four feet in most areas.Speckled trout: trout action has slowed some. Rough weather has caused trout to back off into the main lake areas and scatter out. Winter patterns will begin soon with trout showing up on six to seven-foot flats with mud shell bottoms. Redfish are even. Trout have scattered, and redfish have taken their place along shorelines with mud shell bottoms. The best lures are soft plastic tails and jigs. Flounder: flounder are still gathering in the ship channel at Sabine pass along channel drops. Best bait is mud minnows or jigs and Gulp lures.
Trinity Bay
Good. 64 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity good. Speckled trout on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater and are found along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is excellent on live mullet.
East Galveston Bay
Good. 64 degrees. Flounder bite are along the ICW spoils and drains. Redfish good along the north shoreline by the wildlife refuge on soft plastics. Speckled trout action is good under birds. Catfish are slow.
West Galveston Bay
Very good. 64 degrees. Jones Lake good for redfish drifting live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder excellent around San Luis pass on live shrimp. Speckled trout are good under birds using live shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters also in the pass. Catfish is slow due to migratory patterns.
Texas City
Good. Redfish are good on soft plastics. Flounder are excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Speckled trout are good along the levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
Very good. The redfish and speckled trout bite are good in Bastrop and Christmas Bay. Flounder good along ICW drains and marsh using live mullet. Bull reds good at mouth of Brazos river on live bait.
East Matagorda Bay
Good. 67 degrees. Speckled trout has picked up with the favorable colder weather. They are caught on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics or live shrimp. Flounder are good on soft plastics like down south, red or white in color.
West Matagorda Bay
Good. 67 degrees. Bird activity good. Speckled trout on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent on down south plastic in red or white color.
Port O’Connor
Good. 65 degrees. Slightly stained. Trout are excellent on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.
Rockport
Good. Redfish are good close to the shorelines, and in or around the mouths of tidal drains. Dark color paddle tail artificial lures have been the ticket. Trout are excellent, drift fishing 3-4 ft. of water during tidal movement. The preferred method would be a popping cork, with both live or dead shrimp. Additionally, any life-like artificial shrimp are producing. Flounder are FAIR, bouncing both natural and artificial bait along drop-offs.
Port Aransas
Good. 67 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers, paddle tail, top waters, and are found in schools. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
Very good. 68 degrees. Redfish are very good and being caught on mullet and shrimp. Trout are very good with popping bobbers. Flounder are excellent on minnow, squid, or jigs. Drum are very good and are biting on shrimp.
Baffin Bay
Excellent. 73 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder are excellent on jigs or minnow. Trout are excellent on corkies. But, any slow-sinking lure works, if you know how to work them. Think about working a topwater lure, only a lot slower and a lot deeper. Also, try the Saltwater Assassin Die Dapper. This is a 5” fat-bodied paddle tail with lots of action. Worked low and slow, a trout will usually hit this lure on the drop. Other lures to try would be Willow Tails, Flappin’ Shad, and similar, larger-bodied plastics. The Black’s Magic 1/32 oz jig head is a game-changer. This light jig head presents any lure more naturally, which, of course, is how you’d like to work any artificial bait. The more naturally it’s presented, the more fish you will catch. Whether keying on the rock structures, drifting the deep edges and fishing with lures toward the bottom or wade fishing the shallow flats and shorelines, look for good concentrations of baitfish. This time of year, the trout (and redfish too) are gorging on mullet of all sizes.
Port Mansfield
Good. Water temperatures are in the high 60s, and with warmer weather this week, the fishing should get better. Trout and reds are good on soft plastics, topwater, gulp, and shrimp under a popping cork. Fish still out on the flats in 3 to 5 ft and back bays in 1 to 2 ft of water. Flounder are good in any drains and east cut.
South Padre
Tides are normal now, and redfish are biting on the sand flats. Anchor using a bottom rig with fresh cut mullet. Trout have been plentiful in the deeper grassy potholes. Drift using artificial lures or popping cork with live shrimp. Aim for East of Three Islands area.
Port Isabel
Very good. 68 degrees. Limits of speckled trout were caught on Down South Lures and Chartreuse/RedEye Texas Rattler jig combo on some Waterloo Rods. Sheepshead have been caught using live shrimp. Whiting are good on shrimp and squid.
