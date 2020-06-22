Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Water clarity: Stained. Speckled trout have mostly been found over the grass flats in the shallow water and biting best on shrimp. Redfish are highest in number around the jetties- use crankbait around the rocks for best results. Mullet, mud minnows, or jigs and soft plastics will work. Flounder are still good along the shoreline and around points on minnow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Fishing under the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The most popular wading areas are along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are good on minnow and have the biggest presence around the rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. They are in higher numbers near the jetties along the rocks, with some redfish mixed in. Shrimp is the best bait typically. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. They are in higher numbers near the jetties along the rocks, with some redfish mixed in. Shrimp is the best bait typically. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live bait. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good in the shallows along the shoreline on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation in shallow water. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.Freeport
GOOD. 84 degrees. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the San Luis pass or in less than 4 feet of water. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 84 degrees. Mid bay reefs are the place to be on this side of the bay- specifically Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structures. Black drum has been fair on blue crab over vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 84 degrees. June is a great month to be fishing. Wading has been the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp and in deeper water around vegetation or structure. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. The Hump is a great spot to fish for Trout and redfish- they have been excellent and abundant on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are good on blue crab and will be in deeper water transitions. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on live bait.
Rockport
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. The key to finding the fish has been shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color. Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and will around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 85 degrees. Flounder are good on live bait around rocks. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and found in schools in less than 4 feet. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the warmest parts of the water.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish are good on live bait in less than 4 feet over mudflats- darker colored paddle tails have been best. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna flats also continue to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp over vegetation.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90 degrees. Baffin Bay is the place to be for large speckled trout. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in water less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. Fishing has been excellent. Redfish and trout are in the sand potholes in 2 to 3 ft of water on topwater, live shrimp under a popping cork, and kwiggler paddle tail in dirty jalapeño. Scattered reds and trout are in the deeper water 4 to 5 ft. Using topwater and kwiggler ball tail in red and white. Snapper is good in Texas waters, and the season for red snapper is open in federal waters.
South Padre
GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Unchanged. Cooler periods of the morning and late afternoons are best. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout have been showing up in big numbers and are best in deeper water transitions and are good on soft plastics. Mother Lagoon has shown large numbers of trout as well. Redfish are still around in sand pockets but are becoming tougher to pattern. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 83 degrees. The lower Laguna Madre holds some big trout this time of year. Trout can also be found in the shallow water where the grass is thick and best with shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 4 feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are fair on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation or around structure.
