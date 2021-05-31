The Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council #9088 will sponsor the 19th Annual 3 R’s Fishing Tournament on Aug. 6-7 at the Port O’Connor Community Center.
The entry fee is $60 per person and includes two meal tickets and one cap per paying person on the team. Teams are limited to six people and not to exceed four ages 16 and older. Those under 16 may fish free on a team.
Raffles and a silent auction will be held. Proceeds will benefit Nazareth Academy Catholic School in Victoria.
For information, call George Wenzel at 361-649-7707, Larry Marek at 361-649-2291, or Gary Moses at 361-5505466.
