Landon Bretz’s biggest fear isn’t the COVID-19 virus that has griped the nation.
Bretz is worried about not being able to continue working out at the YMCA of the Golden Crescent in Victoria.
Bretz should be able to resume his routine Wednesday, as the YMCA plans to remain open with limited hours from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” said Rosalinda Perez, the YMCA’s associate executive director. “That’s as of right now. That could change tomorrow morning when we wake up.”
Perez said only the YMCA’s wellness center will be open. There will be no group exercise classes and the nursery and rec room will be closed.
Perez said the spring break camp will continue as scheduled unless the YMCA is told by the state to shut it down.
Bud Oliver, executive director of the YMCA of the Golden Crescent, said the YMCA had stepped up the cleaning of its equipment.
Planet Fitness, Pure Fitness and Anytime Fitness planned to be open regular hours on Wednesday.
Citizen’s HeathPlex shut down after it closed Tuesday night.
“The HealthPlex will be closing at 9:30 p.m. this evening, until further notice, due to the president’s request to limit gatherings to less than 10 for 15 days,” said marketing director Jennifer McDaniel. “We will be closed for a minimum of 15 days.”
McDaniel said the HealthPlex will continue patient care for cardiac, physical therapy and pulmonary rehab.
Other fitness clubs closed include DeTar Health and Fitness Center, which will be closed until further notice, and Gold’s Gym, which will be closed at least through March 31.
Victoria Gymagic will remain open, although the big gym and the foam pits will be closed.
Manning Gymastics is closed this week for spring break, and it will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week.
No one answered the phone Tuesday at Game Changer Sports and Training.
Staff Photographer Duy Vu, Sports Reporter Tyler Tyre and assistant sports editor Rey Castillo contributed to this story
