Defense wins championships, as they say.

Here’s a look at five athletes from the area to keep an eye on when they play defense this season.

Sean Burks, Sr., LB, Cuero

Burks is riding a lot of momentum into his senior season.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder racked up 275 tackles (83 solos), six sacks and 12 QB pressures last year to help the Gobblers to the state semifinals and a 13-2 record.

Burks was named a first team All-State selection after anchoring Cuero’s defense last year.

Otis Santellana, Sr., DL, Edna

Santellana is one of the area’s best defensive lineman entering the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive tackle had 67 total tackles (35 solos), 16 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks to help the Cowboys go 10-3, win the District 15-3A, Division I title and reach the third round of the playoffs.

He was named the 15-3A, Division I co-Defensive Player of the Year and was an honorable mention All-State selection.

Kyle Bures-Guererro, Sr., LB , Ganado

Bures-Gurerro might be better known for his play as quarterback, but his ability as a linebacker shouldn’t be overlooked this year.

A year ago, he had 55 tackles, two sacks and two fumbles caused as Ganado reached the regional semifinals.

That came in a year when he was honored as the District 14-2A, Division I Offensive MVP.

Jaxx Rangnow, Sr., LB, Victoria West

Rangnow is the top returning tackler for the Warriors after a 6-5 campaign last year.

The 6-foot, 175-pound linebacker gave West 70 tackles and two tackles for a loss as West reached the playoffs.

Rangnow figures to take on a more prominent role in West’s defense after the graduation of the Warriors’ four top tacklers from a year ago.

Nijahrell Prater, Jr., DB, Victoria East

Prater showed glimpses of his potential in the defensive backfield for the Titans a year ago.

As a sophomore, he racked up 54 tackles and a pair of interceptions, but East missed the playoffs.

East allowed 33.3 points per game last year and Prater figures to be a focal point in the improvement of the team’s defense.