1. Schulenburg state-bound
The Schulenburg girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament after its 58-38 win over Poth in the Class 3A Regional Final on Saturday.
Brynlee Hollas finished the game with 20 points while Airyanna Rodriguez had 13 and Erin Treybig had 11.
This came after a 45-29 win over Aransas Pass in the regional semi-final where Treybig lead the team with 13 points and Hollas had 11.
The Lady Horns will start the state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio by taking on Shallowater.
The Fillies are 36-2 on the season and come off a 45-42 win over Idalou in their regional final against Idalou.
If Schulenburg is to win against Shallowater, the Lady Horns will have to fight through a tough Shallowater defense.
2. West Softball hosts first home game
Victoria West is looking to rebound after a District 30-5A opening loss to Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday.
The Warriors fell 9-1 in the game and were held to just four hits while allowing 15 hits.
The Warriors were able to bounce back over the weekend winning four of five at the Goliad Tournament.
Next up for the Warriors is Corpus Christi King on Tuesday at home before traveling to the Weimar Tournament.
3. Warriors open home schedule against King
The Victoria West baseball team will try to keep up a good start to District 30-5A after the Warriors defeated Calhoun 14-8 last week in the teams first district game.
The Warriors defeated the Sandcrabs 14-8 and had strong performances from a number of players.
Bryce Sitka went 3-3 from the plate and drew two walks while driving in one run. Colten Matus went 3-4 with two runs driven in while also pitching four innings and striking out two while giving up six earned runs.
West then went on to win three of five at the Bishop Tournament over the weekend West will be up against Corpus Christi King on Tuesday at home in the teams first home game of the season, before traveling to Floresville over the weekend for a tournament.
4. Victoria hosts district preview tournament
Victoria East and West will play at the Club at Colony Creek over the weekend in the District Preview Tournament.
The tournament serves as a warm up for the teams before the district tournament next month and is the last nonconference tournament for East and West this season.
5. UHV softball comes off successful weekend
The UHV softball team comes off a great weekend in which the Jaguars went 3-0 against LSU-Alexandria, who came into last week ranked No. 21 in the country.
The Jaguars won the first game 5-3 before run ruling each of the next two, winning 12-1 and then 12-0.
With the wins UHV moved to 8-6 on the season.
UHV will play two more ranked teams this week in No. 18 William Carey and No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett at the Gulf Shores Tournament and will hope to continue its success.
