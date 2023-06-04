AUSTIN — Five members of Weimar’s championship team were named to the UIL Softball State Class 2A All-Tournament Team.
The team was selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Weimar’s selections were senior pitcher Reagan Wick, senior catcher Paige Pavlu, sophomore first baseman Taylor Smith, junior second baseman Hannah Fisbeck, and junior outfielder Izzy Reeves.
Pavlu was selected as the MVP of the Ladycats’ 4-3 championship game win over Como-Pickton by the media.
Weimar won its sixth state championship in its 10th appearance at the state tournament.