Flatonia competed in the Region IV powerlifting meet on March 5 at West Hardin High School.
Tadan Alvarado won the superheavyweight class with a total of 1585 lbs.
Davon Walles finished second in the 308-pound weight class with a total of 1305 lbs.
Both qualified automatically for the state meet in Abilene scheduled for March 25.
Gentry Doyle finished second in the 132 weight class with a total of 850 lbs.
Aiden Gonzales finished third in the 165 weight class with a total of 1165 lbs.
Phillip Ramirez finished 4th in the 181 weight class with a total of 1100 lbs.
Gonzalez and Ramirez will serve as alternates for state
The boys team finished as the regional runner-up with a total of 22 points. Somerville was the team champion with a total of 25 points.
The Bay City girls hosted their regional meet on March 3 and finished fourth out of 23 teams.
Savannah Fernandez won the 114 weight class with 640 pounds
Ashlynn Flores placed second in 165 with 905 pounds, including a new regional squat record of 380 pounds.
Both Fernandez and Flores qualified automatically for state.
Sha’nasia Patterson finished third in 97 with 505 pounds, good enough to eclipse the state qualifying weight in her class.
