Flatonia was ranked No. 11 in the final Class 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys poll, finishing the regular season with a record of 25-3.
Also in Class 2A, Weimar (18-3) finished at No. 19 and Schulenburg (16-7) was No. 20.
For the private school boys, Victoria Faith Academy (13-6) was ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
For the private school girls, Shiner St. Paul (9-7) finished ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, followed by Hallettsville Sacred Heart (12-7) at No. 4 and Victoria Faith Academy (7-8) at No. 8.
The final TABC girls poll was released last week.
Yorktown finished the regular season ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, Schulenburg was No. 10 and Beeville was No. 24 in Class 4A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.