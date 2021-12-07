Flatonia is ranked No. 5 in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A boys poll. The Bulldogs have an undefeated record of 5-0.
In the girls rankings, Beeville (9-1) is ranked No. 17 in Class 4A, Palacios (13-1) is No. 13 in Class 3A, Schulenburg (7-3) is No. 25 in Class 2A and Moulton (9-4) is No. 25 in Class 1A.
In the private school girls rankings, Shiner St. Paul (2-2) is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Hallettsville Sacred Heart (1-1) is No. 2 and Faith Academy (1-5) is No. 10.
