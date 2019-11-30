ROCKDALE — J.T. Anthony ran 20 yards for a touchdown in overtime to lift Bremond to a 41-35 Class 2A, Division II regional playoff win over Flatonia on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers improved to 12-1 and moved into the quarterfinals against Falls City, a 55-8 winner over Granger.
Flatonia (11-2) had the ball first in overtime but had a pass intercepted in the end zone.
Bremond had tied the game at 35 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Anthony and Javier Roson’s extra point with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Chris Johnston rushed for 158 yards and scored on runs of 49 and 57 yards to lead the Bulldogs.
Flatonia also scored on a fumble recovery by Reese Ramirez, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Juan Netro to Ricardo Olivares, and a 32-yard run by Erek Herrera.
Bremond will play Falls City at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
