Flatonia had a roller coaster 2018 season.
The team started out hot, winning its first two games before losing four in a row. The Bulldogs then reeled off wins in two of their next three games to make the playoffs.
“We know that our district is a gauntlet,” said Chris Freytag, who enters his 10th season as head coach. “Burton and Snook are really good, and Sommerville and Louise are formidable opponents also. But this group understands what we did last year, and even though we went two rounds, it was a disappointment. This year, our goal is to get past the second round and see how far we can go.”
Freytag will look to returning running backs Dakory Willis and Chris Johnston, quarterback Juan Netro, offensive lineman Cameron Becker and linebacker Erek Herrera to lead his team.
Flatonia lost to Woodsboro in the Class 2A area round.
While the team has lost some players, it still has big goals for the season.
“When we get to district, our goal this year is to win a district championship,” Freytag said. “I believe that this team has what it takes. We need to set ourselves up through nondistrict and prepare our team for the district schedule. If we do that, I think we can win the district championship.”
Louise advanced to the bi-district round of the playoffs, but with the loss of a number of starters, a young core and a new head coach, it might be a rebuilding year for the Hornets.
“It’s going to be tough,” said head coach Joe Bill. “We lost our entire backfield and receiving core. That has forced us to shift gears on the kind of offense we are going to run. There is lots of inexperience in those positions, and we are going to be young and rebuilding. But at the same time, we’re going to try to get after everyone and make another run at the playoffs.”
Louise comes off a year in which it went 1-3 in district.
“This district is going to be very competitive,” Bill said. “I think Flatonia, Burton and Snook will be the top three, but it will be a good battle between us and Sommerville for that fourth spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.