Flatonia’s Karli Siptak returns a serve against Bloomington during Monday’s Class 2A bi-district volleyball game in the Victoria East gym.
With her back to the net, Bloomington’s Khyli Proctor sets up a teammate during Monday’s Class 2A bi-district game against Flatonia in the Victoria East gym.
Bloomington’s Jasmine Diaz leaps high to return the ball during Monday’s playoff game.
Bloomington's Alyssa Castro drives the ball into the net while Flatonia's Karli Siptak defends during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game played in the Victoria East gym.
Flatonia fans cheer on the Lady Bulldogs during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Bloomington in the Victoria East gym.
Flatonia players huddle after capturing a win over Bloomington in a Class 2A, bi-district playoff at the Victoria East gym Monday night.
Flatonia's Karli Siptak drives the ball across the net during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Bloomington in the Victoria East gym.
Bloomington's Khyli Proctor sends the ball over the net during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Flatonia in the Victoria East gym.
Flatonia's Karli Siptak and Bloomington's Hailey Martinez fight for control of the ball during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game in the Victoria East gym.
Bloomington's Emily Ortiz goes up to spike the ball during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Flatonia in the Victoria East gym.
Bloomington's Vivian Gomez returns the ball while teammate Hailey Martinez comes in to assist during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Flatonia in the Victoria East gym.
Bloomington's Khyli Proctor attempts a block at the net during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Flatonia in the Victoria East gym.
"We had to push through whenever we were struggling," said Flatonia coach Kaylyn Stryk. "There were times where we struggled and Bloomington did a great job of keeping the ball alive. They did a phenomenal job at that and we have to learn to finish. Tonight we struggled with that in two sets and we were able to finish it in the fourth."
Flatonia (22-18) closed out Set 1 on a 6-2 run to win 25-15 and was cruising through Set 2, holding a 19-11 lead midway through.
Ali Janecka, Ellie Fike and Karli Siptak carried the offense for the Lady Bulldogs with Siptak at one point scoring six straight points in Set 2.
"We were definitely excited," Siptak said. "A lot of us seniors knew this could be our last game tonight. So we came in saying 'let's have fun, let's do our best,' and we've got some work to do."
Bloomington (18-11) didn't quit and tied the set at 24, where the two teams traded leads before Flatonia came out on top 28-26.
The Lady Bulldogs had a chance to close out the game with a 19-9 lead in Set 3, but the Lady Cats once again took advantage of Flatonia's mistakes and climbed all the way back to win 27-25.
"I think they played their best volleyball tonight that they played all season," said Bloomington coach Cynthia Clark. "They came back when they were down. They came back and won the third game. We were coming back in that game and just had some unfortunate calls and a little fatigue set in, we weren't getting our hits where we wanted them but overall I think they did a great job."
Emily Ortiz led the Lady Cats with 10 digs, nine blocks and seven kills.
Another comeback looked imminent in Set 4 with Bloomington cutting the Flatonia lead to 22-19 after trailing 19-9.
But a few mistakes by Bloomington put Flatonia ahead and a two-touch penalty sealed the win for the Lady Bulldogs.
We had to shut out the negative thoughts," Siptak said. "We had to keep pushing. I know a lot of us were getting a little frustrated and it was just realizing how much we wanted the game and how much we needed to work for it and coming together as a team and playing as a team."
Flatonia moves on to face No. 7 Thrall in the area round, a team that's beaten the Lady Bulldogs each of the last two years.
With seven seniors graduating, Bloomington acknowledges its program is in rebuild mode.
"They got a lot of spirit, they got a lot of heart," Clark said. "They wanted to win and they were doing everything they could to win this game.. We just got to keep working hard and conditioning, that's the key."
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
