CORPUS CHRISTI — Flatonia came in third as a team at the Class 2A, region IV girls golf tournament to advance to the state tournament as a team.
Flatonia's Jordyn Ponewash led the team, shooting 191 over the two days. Ponewash shot 97 on the first day and came back to shoot 94 on the second.
Kenedy's Alejandra Hernandez qualified for state with the second best score among individuals outside the top three teams. Hernandez shot 92 on Day 1 and came back to shoot 88 on Day 2 for a 180 total.
Normangee won the team title with 714 points and Mason was second with 806.
The Class 2A state tournament will be held on May 10-11 at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.