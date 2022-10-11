FLATONIA — Keyshaun Green had mixed emotions when the UIL released its realignment for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Flatonia would join Schulenburg and Weimar in moving north into District 13-2A, Division I with Hearne, Thorndale, Holland and Thrall.
“My reaction was happy and I had a little bit of sadness,” he said. “I enjoyed playing really good teams like Shiner and Ganado. That’s a tough district. But it also gave us a chance to go see somebody new. Hearne is a very athletic team, Thorndale is a really good team too, and then Thrall and others.”
Flatonia has made the most of the move. The Bulldogs have won their first three district games to put them in position to win their first district championship since 2019.
“We have been playing well,” said Chris Freytag, who is in his 13th season as Flatonia’s head coach. “Our kids have stepped it up, especially in district play. Beating Thorndale and Hearne, we’re feeling really good, but we have a lot of work to do.”
The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 following their 35-20 win over preseason favorite Hearne, but were back at work Monday morning at Bulldog Stadium preparing for Friday’s game at Fayette County rival Schulenburg.
“I think we’ve been playing pretty well,” said senior Dayton Cliffe. “There’s still room to improve so we can go as far as we can. We just need to keep working hard and going through practices as hard as possible. We have to keep putting it on.”
Flatonia has made very few changes from last season when it finished third in district behind Shiner and Ganado and lost to Refugio in the area round of the playoffs to finish at 5-5.
The Bulldogs have averaged 37 points per game behind quarterback Fidel Venegas, who has passed for 1,338 yards and 16 touchdowns, and wide receiver Jaiden Guyton, who has 30 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns.
“I really think it’s the chemistry this year with us being older,” Green said. “We have a lot of seniors. We have a big senior class and that helps a lot.”
Freytag has also been impressed with the improvement on the offensive line.
“We’re extremely experienced,” he said. “On our offensive line we have some younger guys and some seniors who have never started, but they’ve done a really good job. We put a lot on them. We’re pretty complex on offense and we’re really proud of the way they’ve been protecting and playing.”
The Bulldogs aren’t sure what to expect when they travel to David Husmann Memorial Stadium to face Schulenburg, which will be under the direction of interim head coach Gilbert Price for the first time.
“We’ve got a hungry Schulenburg team this Friday,” Freytag said. “When Flatonia and Schulenburg play, you never know what’s going to happen.”