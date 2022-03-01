GIDDINGS — Dayton Cliffe was disappointed Flatonia didn’t make it to the regional tournament, but he wasn’t going to make excuses.
The Bulldogs ran into a taller, hot-shooting Milano team and dropped a 53-49 Class 2A regional quarterfinal decision Tuesday night at the Giddings gym.
“They hit shots, in the first half especially,” Cliffe said. “They were taller than us and that’s what they had on us mainly. They worked the ball around. They handled it well under pressure. They did a good job.”
Milano improved to 21-14 and advanced to the regional tournament against Falls City, a 44-28 winner over Goldthwaite.
The regional semifinal game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at San Marcos High gym.
“We shoot the ball well on most nights,” said Flatonia coach Chris Sodek, whose team finished the season with a 34-5 record. “Tonight, we didn’t shoot the ball as well, I guess. They did a good job so they deserve it.”
Both teams made eight 3-pointers, but the Eagles made all eight of their 3-point shots in the first two quarters and led 35-29 at halftime.
Milano scored the final five points of the first half and took advantage of Flatonia turnovers to open the third quarter with an 8-2 spurt to take a 45-31 lead with 3:40 left.
“Their height was good as far as deflecting some passes we normally make,” Sodek said, “But we just didn’t play as well as we normally do and it came back and it got us.”
Cliffe hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs within 10 points at the end of the third quarter, and the Bulldogs used a full-court press to pull closer in the fourth quarter.
Flatonia went on a 10-2 run capped by two free throws by Alex Hernandez to cut the deficit to 51-49 with 44.6 seconds remaining.
Flatonia had a chance to take the lead, but missed a 3-point attempt and in the struggle for the rebound a foul was called on the Bulldogs with 13.4 seconds left.
Layne Tieg made both free throws to seal the win for Milano.
“I would hope they would call a jump ball in that situation,” Sodek said. “But they didn’t do it so I guess I’ll trust their opinion of it and it’s going to be what it’s going to be and move on.”
Flatonia loses four seniors and should get Holden Kloesel and Fidel Venegas back from injuries next season.
“We were able to go a round further than when they were sophomores and freshmen,” Sodek said. “Now, they’ll be a year older and hopefully it pays off for us.
“I was fortunate to go (to the state tournament) three times in a row (at Mumford) in 12, 13 and 14 and you think when that kind of stuff is going on, you’ve got it rolling and everything is going to be good,” he added. “You just realize how hard it is to get there and makes you appreciate those times even more. I’d like to think we have a good shot next year, but you never know what’s going to happen.”
Cliffe, a junior, is looking forward to finding out what’s in store.
“It will help us, especially when we have people coming back,” he said.. “Holden (Kloesel) will help us a lot. We have a bunch of juniors coming back. We’ll be really good next year.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Milano 53, Flatonia 49
Points: (M) Layne Tieg 12, Weston Avrett 10, Gael Avala 3, Jayce Todd 15, Ethan Gordon 13. (F) Keyshaun Green 10, Duke Sodek 12, Dayton Cliff 6, Titan Targac 3, Angel Netro 1, Jayden Guyton 14, Alex Hernandez 3.
Halftime: Milano 35-29. 3-pointers: Gordon 3, Tieg 2, Todd 2, Alcala, Sodek 4, Cliff 2, Green, Targac. Records: Milano 21-14; Flatonia 34-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.