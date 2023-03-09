FLATONIA — Flatonia is a firm believer that what happens in the present far outweighs what took place in the past.
The Bulldogs (34-4) are well aware that La Rue La Poyner (32-7) is making its 11th appearance at the UIL state basketball tournament and third in the last four years.
But Flatonia comes into Friday’s 10 a.m. Class 2A semifinal game at the Alamodome in San Antonio with seven seniors who have been together since seventh grade.
“This senior class is amazing,” said senior Keyshaun Green. “We’ve been together forever. I love these guys. We’ve been through a lot together. Ever since we were little, winning is what we’re used to. We feel great about going into this type of game, making a state appearance. It’s really special for us.”
Flatonia secured its first state tournament appearance by avenging last year’s regional quarterfinal loss to Milano, before taking regional tournament wins over Port Aransas and Thorndale.
“Having seniors is a good thing,” said Flatonia head coach Chris Sodek. “They’ve been tested. They also have a lot of experience, and there’s no substitute for that. As long as we’ve had those guys, we’ve pretty much had everything thrown at us. When you go into a new environment like this, you’d rather be senior heavy than not.”
Sodek made three state tournament appearances and won a state championship when he coached at Mumford.
He has passed on the lessons he learned from his previous trips to the state tournament to the Bulldogs.
“You have to know going into those games that something is not going to go right,” Sodek said. “You have to think back when that happens that we already discussed that something wasn’t going to go right. It’s about the team that starts thinking about the next play.”
The Bulldogs have shown the ability to adapt during the course of a game, and have prepared for La Poyner’s aggressive style of play.
“They’re a great team and they went last year so they have a little bit of experience there,” said senior Luke Law. “I think we’ll be ready for the challenge and whatever they bring, we’ll be ready.”
La Poyner lost in last year’s semifinal game and enters the state tournament having won 19 straight games. Flatonia has won 16 of its last 17 games.
“This is something new for a lot of us,” Green said. “It’s a bigger stage. The key to it is just to play our game. Whatever we’ve done to get here, just keep doing what we’ve done.”
NOTES: Luke Law’s father, Todd, is an assistant coach for Flatonia.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Luke Law said. “It’s something growing up around basketball with my dad, it’s something I always dreamed about doing and doing it with my friends.”
Along with Green and Law, Flatonia’s seniors are Holden Kloesel, Jaidyn Guyton, Cameron Bosl, Dayton Cliffe and Quade Gillum.
The Flatonia-La Poyner winner will advance to the state final against the winner of the Lipan-New Home semifinal. The state final is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.
The 1998 Moulton state champion team coached by Sammie Koudelka will be honored during halftime of Saturday’s Class 2A final.
Tickets are available online only through Ticketmaster. Parking is $15. The Alamodome has a clear bag policy.