AUSTIN — Jordyn Ponewash currently sits in second place at the Class 2A Girls Golf State Tournament at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

She shot a 78 on Monday to sit six strokes behind Mason’s Ainsley Burns.

Weimar’s Taylor Smith is currently in 10th place after shooting an 86.

The Shiner girls are in fifth place as a team with a 403 total. The Lady Comanches were led by Megan Winkenwerder, who ended Day 1 tied for 27th place with a 98 total.

Mason is in first place as a team after shooting a 334.

In the Class 3A state tournament, which was held at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin, Palacios’ Audrey Delgado ended Day 1 in ninth place with a 82 total.

Goliad’s Abby Yanta sits tied for 29th place after shooting a 94.

Both tournaments will wrap up on Tuesday at their respective sites.