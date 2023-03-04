BUDA — A knee injury forced Holden Kloesel to watch from the bench as Flatonia lost in the regional quarterfinals last season.
Kloesel was determined to get back on the court for his senior season and worked hard to make it possible.
The hours of rehabilitation paid off for Kloesel and his Flatonia teammates as they captured a 65-54 Region IV-2A final win over Thorndale on Saturday at the Johnson gym.
The Bulldogs will head to the state tournament for the first time in school history with a 34-4 record.
“The only thing that kept me going through was this feeling right here,” Kloesel said. “We knew it was going to happen. We kept praying for it and it happened.”
The Bulldogs secured a trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio by playing aggressive defense and executing most of their chances on the offensive end.
“I think a lot of it had to do with us playing really good defense that led to offensive opportunities,” said Flatonia coach Chris Sodek. “There’s no doubt we played better today than we did yesterday (a 46-43 semifinal win over Port Aransas), but our defense was also a little bit better.”
Flatonia never trailed and led from the 6:15 mark of the first quarter. The Bulldogs led by as many as 21 points, before Thorndale (26-9) put together a late spurt.
“We’ve got people in every position that can do anything,” said Kloesel, who scored 16 points. “We have great trust, we’re great friends, and the chemistry just clicks with us.”
Jaidyn Guyton scored most of his game-high 23 points on drives to the basket or follow shots.
“We’re a good team. I like how we play,” Guyton said. “I wanted to be aggressive. I was just trying my hardest out there.”
“Jaidyn did a lot of things well,” Sodek added. “His rebounding was a big difference in the game.”
Flatonia took a 23-12 lead after Dayton Cliffe made one of his two 3-pointers with 5:38 left in the second quarter. But neither team made another field goal before halftime.
“We went zone for a while in the second quarter to change it up on them and that led to less fastbreak opportunities for us,” Sodek said. “It was a good changeup because it kept them off-base and we still ended up winning the quarter. As long as we win the quarter, that’s all we’re really concerned about.”
After Thorndale pulled within 28-20 to open the third quarter, Flatonia responded with a 13-2 run to take control of the game.
“We just keep our head in it,” Kloesel said. “Our coaches tell us to keep shooting and we know if we keep shooting, we have the skills and it’s going to eventually go in.”
Keyshaun Green added 13 points for Flatonia, which will turn its attention to Friday’s 8:30 or 10 a.m. state semifinal.
“This was our best shot,” Sodek said. “We kind of looked at it like we’ve got to get it done now if we want to get it done and we did.”
Region IV-2A Final
Flatonia 65, Thorndale 54
Points: (T) Blake Roberts 11, Cason Beasley 18, Kaden Kovar 9, Luke Merz 4, Braden Pickel 6, Gunner Ferguson 2, Jayden Claswon 2. (F) Keyshaun Green 13, Camden Bosl 3, Holden Kloesel 16, Luke Law 3, Jaidyn Guyton 23, Dayton Cliffe 6, Keegan Green 1.
Halftime: Flatonia 26-14. 3-pointers: Kovar 3, Roberts 2, Beasley, Cliffe 2, Key. Green, Kloesel, Law. Records: Thorndale 26-9; Flatonia 34-4.