Flatonia will be making its first appearance at the regional tournament since 1999.
But this season has been an enjoyable one for Flatonia head coach Chris Sodek even before the Bulldogs earned a spot in the regional tournament with a 62-50 regional quarterfinal win over Milano on Tuesday night.
“There are years when you coach — and I’ve been in this for 22 years — and you lose that last game and you really don’t feel that bad about it,” Sodek said. “I really think that this is a year where it’s going to mean just as much to those kids as it does to the coach.”
Flatonia (32-4) looks to keep its bid for a first state tournament appearance alive when it takes on Port Aransas (28-9) in a Region IV-2A semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at the Buda Johnson gym.
“I feel that we’re hitting our stride at the right time,” said Sodek, who is in his ninth season at Flatonia. “We’re playing eight kids quite a bit and all of those kids are finding a way to step up. Every playoff game, it’s been somebody different. Last night, I was pleased because it was pretty much everybody.”
Flatonia defeated Port Aransas 46-34 in the Flatonia tournament in December.
“The thing I’m most impressed with Port Aransas is their good half-court defense,” Sodek said. “They know how to play good half-court defense. They’re really a sound, fundamental defensive team. The key is trying to get some fastbreak offense so we don’t have to play in the half-court offense.”
Port Aransas does not play football and has been practicing basketball since school began. Sodek was in a similar situation when he led Mumford to the 2014 state championship.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Sodek said. “You don’t realize it until you get in that situation. It’s unmatched with what you can get done. You can win with less because you have them longer.”
Flatonia has won 11 of its last 12 games. The loss was a District 28-2A overtime setback against Schulenburg.
“They played great that day and it might have been the best thing for us,” Sodek said. “I think sometimes you get a group of kids, especially seniors, and life’s been kind of easy for them, and they know they’re going to win the district. You need a big wakeup slap in the face, and I think that’s what happened that night.”