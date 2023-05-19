SAN MARCOS — Titan Targac knew Flatonia’s season was on the line when he took the mound for Game 2 of its best-of-three Class 2A regional semifinal series against Kenedy.
But Targac wasn’t about to let the pressure affect the way he pitched.
“It was nothing much different,” Targac said. “It was the same thing I normally do. I’m going to come out and pitch my game.”
Targac pitched a four-hitter and struck out 15 to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win Friday night at the San Marcos High field.
Flatonia (21-5) forced a decisive Game 3 at 2 p.m. at the San Marcos High field.
The winner will advance to the regional semifinals against the winner of the Johnson City-Burton series, which Johnson City leads 1-0.
“It was a big win for us, but they’ve got their ace up for tomorrow and we don’t,” said Flatonia head coach Rodney Stryk. “We’ll have to piece it together tomorrow, but we’ll be ready.”
Targac, a sophomore who has committed to Texas A&M, walked four batters, but never allowed a runner to reach third base.
“Titan was a little off,” Stryk said. “He walked four batters. But when he needed to gas it up with runners at first and second, he came through both times. He’s got that little extra gear when he needs it.”
Targac had a strikeout in every inning and struck out the side in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“At first, I felt uncomfortable because the mound was a little bit different from normal dimensions,” he said. “After a little bit, I settled in and found my groove and got it going.”
The Lions (26-6) won Game 1 4-2, but Flatonia took the lead in Game 2 with an unearned run in the second inning, and added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
“Yesterday, after that loss, I was telling everybody to keep their heads up and stay relaxed,” said Flatonia third baseman Reese Ramirez. “We had two more games left and it wasn’t over yet. Today, we took care of business like we were supposed to do.”
Ramirez had two hits, including a two-run double in the fifth inning.
“Reese Ramirez in a 2-0 ballgame hits one over the left fielder’s head,” Stryk said. “That was a big hit that blew the game open and kind of gave us a little cushion.”
Kenedy has played three games in each of its three playoff series.
The Lions will have starter Rylan Reyna available.
The Bulldogs will take a different approach.
“It will be all hands on deck and one pitch at a time,” Stryk said. “We’ve got to be ready to go.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Game 2
Flatonia 5, Kenedy 0
Flatonia 010 120 1 — 5 8 0
Kenedy 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
W: Titan Targac. L: Daniel Pena. Highlights: (F) Targac 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 15 K; Reese Ramirez 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Henri Vincik 1-for-3, RBI. (K) Pena 1-for-1. Records: Flatonia 21-5; Kenedy 26-6.