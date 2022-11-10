SAN ANTONIO — Fidel Venegas didn’t let a dropped touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage rattle him.
The very next play, the Flatonia senior quarterback took it upon himself to respond, running in a 46-yard touchdown, the start of a dominating 59-32 victory over Junction in the Bulldogs’ Class 2A, Division l bi-district playoff game in San Antonio.
“You just got to go onto the next play,” Venegas said.
“Fidel knows, if we miss one, we’re going to get another chance and let's make the play on the next one,” said Flatonia head coach Chris Freytag. “That’s what he does.”
The Bulldogs (10-1) proceeded to score three touchdowns within the first 1:09 of the game, and ended the first quarter scoring 39 points on the Junction (2-8) defense.
“We said to be a great team, you have to put teams away early, and I thought that we did that,” Freytag said.
Venegas finished the game with eight total touchdowns, rushing for two, and throwing for the other six. He also recorded 302 passing yards, completing 18 of his 26 passes.
“He did good,” said senior wide receiver Jaidyn Guyton. “He saw open receivers, threw it to them, they made plays, and he does what he does.”
Venegas found Guyton for 109 yards and two touchdowns, one of them coming one play after an interception from senior Keyshaun Green to set the Bulldogs up in the red zone.
“I think I did good,” Guyton said. “I think I did what I had to do for the outcome of this game.”
“Our receivers are good. They’re good at catching the ball. They work hard in practice,” Venegas said.
Green also got going on the offensive side of the ball, as well, catching two touchdown passes, and totaling 52 receiving yards.
“You got some guys that can move like Jaidyn Guyton and Keyshaun Green, and it’s sometimes easy to call plays when you got guys like that,” Freytag said.
Freytag was just as impressed with his defense, which came up with four total takeaways, despite giving up a few long-yardage touchdowns.
“We played pretty well. We had some busted plays. They schemed us really well, and they did some things to make us be in a bad spot and they took advantage of it,” he said. “We made enough plays to hold them down. Our first group played pretty well.”
The win for the Bulldogs means that they’ll move on to the area round to face Three Rivers, which will enter the game fresh off of a 43-point win over Freer.
“It’s very important,” Venegas said about the win. “It takes us to the next round, and one step closer to Jerry World.”
“The (win) is very important. Get it done and let’s get onto the next,” Freytag said. “We got a big week of practice. A very tough game next week against Three Rivers. We’re going to have to play our best to continue this march.”