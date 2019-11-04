Flatonia went into Monday night’s game against Yorktown an underdog.
Being the four seed going up against a Kitty Kat team that went undefeated in district, the Lady Bulldogs knew that others might count them out, but they never doubted their chances.
“We worked as a team tonight, which was something we had been struggling with,” said Flatonia junior Carly Bonds. But we pulled it together tonight and came out and had a great game to get the win. It was awesome for us and I’m really excited.”
Carly Bonds after Flatonia's win over Yorktown. pic.twitter.com/96Ju4Z8les— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 5, 2019
Flatonia made a fight of things in the first set, but ultimately the Kitty Kats pulled away to go up one set to none.
The second set went the opposite way. It was close early, but Flatonia took the last four points to even things at a set a piece. The Lady Bulldogs continued their success in the third set and though it was back, and forth they came out on top scoring the last two points to break what was a deadlock up to that point.
Flatonia wins the fourth set 25-16 and beats Yorktown 3 sets to 1. pic.twitter.com/uPDzf5R96J— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 5, 2019
The Lady Bulldogs kept the momentum going in the fourth set to come away with the victory and advance to the area round of the playoffs.
Flatonia is up 18-16 in the third set over Yorktown. pic.twitter.com/FRcrgrwLCJ— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 5, 2019
“We worked on serving all week and we executed well with it and the team did a great job of making tips as well,” said Flatonia head coach Kaylyn Stryk. “For the most part we needed to produce on offense and the defense played well enough to let our offense do its job.”
For Yorktown it was an unexpected end to what had been a very successful season. The Kitty Kats had just come off of a 14-0 record in district and secured a number one seed in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“This group was so special,” said Katy Gwosdz. “I really couldn’t have asked for a better team to be with. It started off rough, but we all worked together and overcame so many obstacles. Everyone on this team is like sisters and I love each and every one of them.
Flatonia wins the first set 25-22. pic.twitter.com/wrPGFqeCtH— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 5, 2019
The Kitty Kats had only two seniors on the team. Trinity Pompa was injured earlier in the year and when Gwosdz went down with an injury in the second set, Yorktown was forced to play without both.
“Katy has meant so us,” said Yorktown head coach Irma Gomez. “Im just so proud of her accomplishments, she’s a great kid and a great leader and we’re going to miss her.”
With the Kitty Kats season now over, Yorktown is focused on the offseason and how to better the program.
“We’re just going to work harder than ever and put in more work,” said Katelyn Dobbs, a junior. “We put in a lot of work this year, but we’re going to put in even more now.”
Katelyn Dodds on what Yorktowns seniors have meant to the program. pic.twitter.com/i7lTasqG8M— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 5, 2019
The Lady Bulldogs now have an area round matchup to prepare for that will be announced later this week, but for now, they are soaking in the victory.
“We’ve come a long way since August, Stryk said. We had a bunch of injuries early in the season and throughout district, and for us to come together and get through a tough district with the fourth seed and accomplish this, it’s just huge for us and our girls, so were just enjoying it right now.
Flatonia 3, Yorktown 1
Flatonia: 22, 25, 25, 25
Yorktown: 25, 14, 23, 16
