Boston Targac is preparing to enter the seventh grade at Flatonia, but he’s already won a gold medal.
Targac was a member of Team USA 12U National Baseball Team that won the gold medal at the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s U-12 Baseball World Cup America’s Qualifier held in Aquascallentes, Mexico, last month.
Along with Team USA, those competing for a spot in the WBSC U-12 World Cup included Brazil, Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela.
Targac hit .655 during the nine-game tournament. He had 19 hits, including five home runs, and 16 RBIs.
He was named MVP catcher of the tournament.
Team USA went 9-0 in pool play that included a 25-24 win over Venezuela, in which Targac hit a walk-off home run.
Team USA and Venezuela met again in the gold-medal game. Team USA scored 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 24 and send it into extra innings.
Venezuela was held scoreless in the top of the seventh, and Targac, who was the designated runner on second base, scored the winning run on a sacrifice bunt and throwing error.
Team USA will attempt to defend its World Cup title July 28-Aug. 6 in Tainan, Taiwan.