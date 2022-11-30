One of Chris Freytag’s most successful seasons in Flatonia will be his last.
Freytag resigned Wednesday as the Bulldogs’ athletic director and head football coach, and plans to leave at the end of the semester.
“Now was as good a time as ever,” Freytag said. “I knew I wasn’t going to be back next year. I have some opportunities to explore. I did not want to leave Flatonia, which has been very good to me, hanging late in the year and not being able to get a really good coach in here. The kids deserve the best, they’re great kids.”
Flatonia won the District 13-2A, Division I championship and advanced to the regional semifinals before losing to Shiner on Friday and finished with an 11-2 record.
“I’m so proud of the kids for winning 11 games and winning a district championship and playing as well as we did in the playoffs,” Freytag said. “Of course, we lost to Shiner, which is extremely talented and well coached. It was a very special season.”
Freytag graduated from Flatonia in 1995 and returned to coach at his alma mater after graduating from Sam Houston State.
He worked as the defensive coordinator under David Sine and Rodney Dowell before being promoted to head football coach in 2010.
Freytag has an overall head coaching record of 82-65 at Flatonia.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished here in the last 13 years,” he said. “That’s eight straight years we won at least one playoff game. We won four district championships in those 13 years and before that it was 13 years since Flatonia won one. We did a lot of great things and I had a great coaching staff. We had great support from the administration and of course, you’ve got to have talented kids.”
Freytag’s resignation leaves two openings in Fayette County, as Schulenburg is also seeking an athletic director and head football coach.