CORPUS CHRISTI — Flatonia senior Guadalupe Mendiola set a new state record en route to an individual title at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 1A/2A state meet at the American Bank Center on Wednesday.
Mendiola won the 181-pound division with a total of 1,055 pounds lifted. She lifted 450 pounds on squat to set a new state record.
She was named the outstanding lifter for the 165-259+ divisions.
Kenedy’s Orlanys Rodriguez finished fifth in the same division with 865 total pounds.
Flatonia’s Aubree Mikulenka, a sophomore, finished eighth in 148 with 725 total pounds.
Kenedy’s Jayla Benavides finished sixth in 123 with 690 total pounds.
On Thursday, Altair Rice Consalidated’s Siriah Rodriguez posted 880 pounds to place second in 259+ at the Class 3A small school meet.
Karnes City’s Anahi Cruz finished third in 165 at the small school meet after lifting 920 pounds.
Vanessa Prado, of Tidehaven, was 10th in the same division with 730 pounds.
St. Joseph’s Hope Watkins finished fourth in 198 with 915 pounds. Her deadlift of 370 was tied for second-best at the meet.
Tidehaven’s Jehan Johsnon was fourth in 132 with 800 pounds lifted in the Class 3A small school meet.
Rice Consolidated’s Vanessa Marquez finished eighth in 105 with 605 total pounds. Bradi Freeman lifted 820 pounds to finish ninth in the 3A small school meet.
Makyla Paniagua, of Tidehaven, finished eighth in 220 with 860 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.