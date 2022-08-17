CARY, N.C. — Flatonia sophomore Titan Targac was named to USA Baseball’s 15U National Team Training Camp Phase II roster.
Phase II is the next step in the process for selecting the 2022 15U National Team.
After three days of evaluation, 34 athletes have been selected to continue competing for one of 20 spots on the final 15U National Team roster from August 17-23 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
The 15U National Team will look to defend its world title at the V WBSC U-15 Baseball World Cup from Aug. 26-Sept. 4 in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Team USA claimed its first world title at the 15-and-under age group in 2018 after defeating Panama 7-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Estadio Kenny Serracin in David, Panama.
Selected athletes were invited to Training Camp based on their performance at one of four USA Baseball sanctioned events, including the 14U and 15U National Team Championships as well as the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series.
Targac was named the Newcomer of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team after compiling an 8-3 pitching record with a 1.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 53.1 innings.
He also hit .429 with one home run and 23 RBIs, scored 32 runs, had 25 stolen bases and a .505 on-base percentage.
