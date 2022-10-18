FLATONIA — Titan Targac missed a good portion of Flatonia’s preseason football workouts.
But he had a good reason for his late arrival.
Targac was in Cary, N.C., as one of 34 players to make the USA Baseball’s 15U National Team Phase II roster.
Targac was not selected for the national team’s final roster, but his performance during his freshman season at Flatonia, and for the Banditos Scout team out of Tomball did not go unnoticed.
Targac recently announced his commitment to play baseball at Texas A&M.
“I just felt like it was home,” Targac said of his decision to commit as a sophomore. “I’ve always grown up around College Station. I always felt like it was the place for me to be.”
Targac had an 8-3 record with a 1.05 ERA and had 111 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.
He also hit .429 with one home run, 23 RBIs, scored 32 runs, had 25 stolen bases and had an on-base percentage of .505, while helping to lead the Bulldogs into the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
Targac was selected as the newcomer of the year for the All-District 28-2A team and the Advocate’s all-area team.
“I felt like I performed the best I could,” said Targac, who was recruited as a pitcher. “I was able to do what I needed to do and earned an offer from A&M.”
Targac is the cousin of Texas A&M second baseman Ryan Targac, who played at Hallettsville and was a starter on the Aggies’ College World Series team last season.
“Ryan was one of the main ones who helped me get in touch with them,” Titan Targac said.
Targac is currently playing wide receiver and in the secondary for the Flatonia football team.
He has six catches for 34 yards and has made 32 tackles and has an interception for the Bulldogs, who are in first place in District 13-2A, Division I.
But Targac is already looking forward to getting back on the mound for his sophomore season.
“I know that I’ll be able to play at the next level,” he said. “I just want to use it as a way to help me within those three years to build strength and get better to prepare myself for college.”
Targac would also like to help Flatonia earn its ninth trip to the state baseball tournament and fourth state championship.
To get that opportunity, the Bulldogs will have to get past District 27-2A foe Shiner, which is coming off back-to-back state tournament appearances.
“It will be big,” Targac said of playing Shiner. “That head-to-head matchup will be one of the best in the state.”