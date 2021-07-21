CYPRESS — Following are Bay City swimmers results from the Fleet Summer Championships teenage age group meet. All distances are in meters.
Julia Cook (13/14 Girls): 400 freestyle, 2nd, 5:18.92; 800 freestyle, 3rd, 11:21.24; 400 individual medley, 3rd, 6:46.06; 200 freestyle, 8th, 2:36.81; 100 backstroke, 8th, 1:23.94; 200 individual medley, 9th, 3:01.63, 100 freestyle, 11th, 1:11.45; 200 backstroke, 11th, 3:02.94; 50 freestyle, 16th, :33.52.
Grace Gibbens (15 & Over Girls): 800 freestyle, 4th, 12:56.13; 200 backstroke, 7th, 3:21.34.
Megan Moya (13/14 Girls): 800 freestyle, 4th, 12:05.81; 200 breaststroke, 6th, 3:28.31; 100 breaststroke, 6th, 1:34.15; 50 freestyle, 11th, :32.47; 400 freestyle, 11th, 5:58.19; 200 freestyle, 12th, 2:40.35; 200 individual medley, 13th, 3:22.28; 100 freestyle, 14th, 1:13.61.
Keegan Spencer (11/12 Boys): 400 freestyle, 4th, 5:42.81; 100 freestyle, 8th, 1:12.49; 50 breaststroke, 18th, :49.80.
