Emily Flores was named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of March 2-8.
Flores, who has hit safely in 18 of the Jaguars’ 19 games this season, hit safely in all five of the Jaguars’ games this weekend as UHV competed against nationally-ranked competition at the Gulf Shores Invitational in Orange Beach, Ala.
The senior right fielder compiled a 0.563 batting average going 9-for-16 as she led the team with three doubles and shared the lead with three RBI. She also scored three runs and compiled a 0.750 slugging percentage.
Flores leads the team with a 0.452 batting average through 19 games with a team-leading 28 hits, nine doubles and a 0.597 slugging percentage. She is currently fourth in the conference with her 0.452 average.
UHV and Our Lady of the Lake University square off this weekend in a three-game RRAC series at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex beginning with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Friday
